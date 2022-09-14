ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
socketsite.com

Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent

The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Another Upgraded Penthouse Just Listed at a Loss

We’ve been fans of penthouse unit #613 atop the historic Embarcadero Lofts building at 300 Beale Street since we first featured the condo back in 2008. Having last traded hands for $1.92 million in September of 2017, “over $350K” has since been spent to further improve the upscale three-bedroom, including an upgraded kitchen; the installation of high-end, motorized shutters throughout; new glass railings; and two significantly upgraded bathrooms.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million

The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
hoodline.com

SF breaks ground on ‘the most expensive park in city history’ in Bayview

What will become San Francisco’s most exciting new park is gated off and inaccessible, and you’ve probably only seen it in the movies. Currently known as 900 Innes, the patch of shorefront land in Bayview has been fenced off and out of use for nearly 30 years, though it was used in a scene in the Last Black Man in San Francisco to evoke a sense of economic despair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland coffee shop shuttered by car crash

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Modern Masterpiece on Pristine Grounds in Prime West Atherton Asking for $19.988 Million

The Home in Atherton, a spectacular modern masterpiece perfectly suited for a contemporary lifestyle with high-end appointments offering the luxury and hospitality is now available for sale. This home located at 33 Emilie Ave, Atherton, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atherton.
ATHERTON, CA
calmatters.network

Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally

The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
PLEASANTON, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Talk of the Town: Openings, Closings, Things to Know About

Population shifts, changes in consumer habits, and the new work from home culture are fueling leases at neighborhood shopping centers. Citing a study released by commercial real estate services firm CBRE, the Wall Street Journal recently reported about the trend in a story focused on the retail real estate sectors' recovery.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

