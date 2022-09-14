Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Gov. Brown seeks federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires; more than 1,800 fighting Cedar Creek Fire
As the Cedar Creek firefighting ranks swelled past 1,800, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she's asked President Biden to issue a federal emergency declaration for the state due to extreme risk of significant wildfires, with several burning around the state. The post Gov. Brown seeks federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires; more than 1,800 fighting Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Fees waived, volunteer projects scheduled across Oregon for National Public Lands Day
Whether you’re trying to visit an outdoor recreation area free of charge or looking to help be a good steward of those lands, National Public Lands Day is here for you. Taking place this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day is one of several fee-free days on public lands in the Pacific Northwest, and also a call-to-action for those who want to help clean up local parks and trails.
KGW
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
KDRV
OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested
PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
nwlaborpress.org
Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest
Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KGW
Why was Oregon's last coal-fired power plant shut down?
The coal power plant in Boardman, Ore. was demolished on Sept. 15, 2022. But why was it shut down in the first place?
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
