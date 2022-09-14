ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Machias, ME

pureoldies1055.com

Maine to receive millions for electric vehicle charging stations

Maine is among a number of states that have been approved to receive funding for electric vehicle charging stations through the Biden administration. The $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding for 34 states and Puerto Rico comes as part of the sweeping infrastructure law passed by Congress. The...
MAINE STATE

