southseattleemerald.com
Next Gen | Sleepover
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
Stolen Arboretum gate made by Seattle sculptor now reinstalled at park
SEATTLE — The works of Seattle sculptor Gerard Tsutakawa can be seen all over the city, from a metal sculpture of a baseball mitt in front of T-Mobile Park, to a "sea wave" sculpture installed at Climate Pledge Arena. But one of his works at the Washington Park Arboretum...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle must overcome delusional or naive homeless people and their enablers
I spent last Sunday visiting various homeless encampments in Seattle. After speaking with many living in them, most of whom were from out of state, it became clear: they’re beyond help. It’s the fault of city leadership and homeless enabling activists. The encampments I visited in SoDo were...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
The Stranger
Chinatown Protests “Homelessness Megaplex”
Last week, concerned community members organized a rally in Chinatown-International District’s Hing Hay Park that drew mutual aid activists, NIMBYs, and Republicans to protest the temporary expansion of an existing homeless shelter, the SODO Services Hub, which some fear may bring more unhoused people and crime to the neighborhood.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter
Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
seattlemet.com
How Are the Suburbs Faring in the Housing Market Cooldown?
Is the real estate market headed for a crash? According to the latest numbers from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, not yet. As mortgage rates have inched upward, topping 6 percent for the first time since 2008, would-be buyers are holding off, waiting to see if housing prices continue to decline. In Seattle proper, some neighborhoods saw dips in August median sale price growth. Others still made modest gains. So what about the suburbs, where skyrocketing prices and bonkers year-over-year price growth have been the name of the real estate market game for the last couple of years? As you can see, it's a mixed bag.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
seattlemet.com
Where Did Home Prices Fall the Most in Seattle Last Month?
What a difference a few months can make. Back in 2021, we marveled at the unrelenting competitiveness of the local real estate market. Now, housing prices aren't only slowing in year-over-year growth, they're actually falling in some neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (Rents, we're sorry to say, are still rising.)
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed
A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
