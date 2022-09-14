Local roundup: Lake-Lehman field hockey holds off Lackawanna Trail

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Therese Ciaccia figured in on all three goals for Lake-Lehman field hockey, recording two goals and an assist as the Black Knights held off Lackawanna Trail 3-2 on Wednesday.

Goalie Faye Post came up big to secure the win, finishing with 21 saves. Rachel Galasso was credited with five defensive saves.

Ciaccia set up a Sophia Lenza goal in the first quarter before Trail tied the game early in the second on a Caroleno Ryan score.

But before halftime could hit, Ciaccia put Lehman back out in front, scoring twice in a span of 41 seconds off of assists from Sage Morgan and Callie Dieffenbacher.

The 3-1 lead held until Tea Burns pulled the Lions within a goal on a penalty stroke with 4:28 left in the fourth.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Dallas 0

Laila Zdancewicz scored what proved to be the game-winner in the first quarter and added an assist in the second to help the Spartans win.

Ariana Rysz finished with four saves in net for the shutout. Marissa Mooney also scored for the Spartans while Olivia Yelen added an assist.

Mountaineers goalie Davyn Bonvie finished with four saves.

Honesdale 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Makayla Cobourn and Claire Campen scored in the second quarter to lift the Hornets to a road win.

Lily Murray added a goal while Rachael Collins and Molly Diehl picked up the shutout.

Wyoming Seminary 13, Delaware Valley 0

Emma Watchilla finished with nine points, scoring six goals and three assists in the Blue Knights’ rout.

Ella Barbacci added five goals and two assists in the win while Maddie Olshemski (two assists) and Izzy Pisano each scored once.

Emmy Swartz and Chase Taylor added assists as Seminary finished with a 30-0 edge in shots.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Pittston Area 1

The Royals shook off a narrow first-set loss to rally past the Patriots 28-30, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.

Olivia Bilbow (13 kills, 19 assists, 2 digs, 9 service points), Kaylee Gryboski (14 kills, 5 assists, 10 digs, 7 service points), Mia Ashton (8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs) and Megan Albrecht (16 assists, 6 kills, 9 service points, 5 digs) led Redeemer.

Hazleton Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Cougars earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.

Leading the way were Lindsey Barron (5 kills, 19 assists, 3 blocks, 7 digs, 1 aces, 8 service points), Geisi Andujar (7 attacks, 1 block, 7 digs, 4 aces, 7 service points) and Abigail Gould (11 service points, 12 digs, 1 assist).

Crestwood 3, MMI Prep 0

The Comets swept the Preppers by scores of 25-10, 25-16, 25-21.

MMI Prep was topped by Allie Marsciante (5 kills, 6 service points, 1 ace, 5 digs), Gianna Moisey (1 kill, 6 service points), Emily Borchick (1 kill, 6 service points, 1 ace, 1 block), Cassidy McDermott (3 kills, 6 service points), Arushi Solgoma (4 assists, 5 service points) and Caitlin Lenahan (2 assists, 1 dig, 3 service points).

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Tigers came away with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-22 sweep of the Spartans.

Leading Tunkhannock were Emma Holdredge (2 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Lorelai Paxton (5 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces), Julianna Roote (7 kills, 8 digs, 1 assist, 8 aces), Emma Elias (22 digs, 1 assist), Aliyah Staff (1 dig, 13 assists, 2 aces), Hayden Driscole (17 digs, 1 assist, 2 aces) and Piper Lukasavage (2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace).

Gianna Fell had three aces, one dig and 11 service points for the Spartans while Lily Brzezinski finished with one ace, seven service points, one dig and one kill.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abington Heights 2, Wyoming Seminary 0

Maggie Ratchford broke a scoreless tie early in the second half to lift the Comets. Allie Rothenberger added an insurance goal.

Cassidy Skoranski made 14 saves for the Blue Knights.

GOLF

Holy Redeemer 152, Wyoming Seminary 153

The Royals got a balanced effort to edge the Blue Knights by a stroke at Lehman Golf Club. Jacob Koons (36), Ethan Gribble (37), Nate Coates (39) and John Tondora (40) scored for Redeemer in the victory.

Seminary’s Nick Werner earned medalist honors with a 34 and was followed by teammates Tom Iskra (38), Shane Holcombe (39) and Tracey Kindler (42).

Crestwood 148, Pittston Area 187

The Comets ran their perfect record in league play to 12-0 as two players finished under par at Fox Hill.

Derek Johnson led the field with a 2-under 33 with teammate Owen Blazick right behind at a 1-under 34. Tommy Biscotti (38) and Ray Joseph (43) also scored in the win.

Patrick Ruane (43) and Matt Mesaris (44) topped the Patriots. Ethan Owen carded a 49 while Mark Korea and Brayden Strucke each shot a 51.

Tunkhannock 151, Wyoming Valley West 174

Aidan Montross finished with an even-par 36 at Irem Country Club to lead the Tigers. Caleb Georgetti was one stroke back at 37 while Ethan Tench and Chase Wenrich each finished with a 39.

Luke Bowen (40), Kaden Dittus (42), Ray Chimock (46) and Max Bowen (46) scored for the Spartans.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

Nanci Major won at No. 2 singles and the Cougars picked up victories at doubles from Jenna Harmonosky/Dallas Huff and Mia Harmonosky/Kaitlyn Marley.

Winning for the Spartans were Kaiya Resinger and Erica Fellerman at first and third singles, respectively.

Dallas 5, Berwick 0

The Mountaineers’ Dani Konnick won a hard-fought match at No. 1 singles, edging Berwick’s Milanna Reader 6-4, 7-5.

Sophia DePolo, Maddie Kerdesky and the teams of Chloe Dudick/Abby Quinnan and Natalie Vincelli/Sam Aliami also won for Dallas.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Holy Redeemer 0

The Blue Knights controlled the action in singles play as Ilana Rosenthal, Victoria Martinez and Anastasia Martinez only dropped one game between them in straight-set victories.

Maya Rosenthal/Jophie Li and Lisa Martens/Addison Priebo won in doubles.

Crestwood 4, Hanover Area 1

Camerone Carlos prevailed in the third set vs. Brenna Slusser at first singles, winning 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to help lift the Comets to a victory.

Ella Richards also won for Crestwood along with the teams of Madison Van Gorden/Samantha Olszyk and Julia Glowacki/Olivia Jardine.

Ava Malacarne won at No. 3 singles for the Hawkeyes.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MU up to No. 2 nationally

Now at 5-0 on the season, Misericordia has risen five spots from its preseason ranking to reach No. 2 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll for Division III.

The Cougars have outscored opponents 19-2 to start the season while defeating three NCAA tournament teams from last season.

King’s 2, Juniata 0

The Monarchs remained unbeaten as Raina Adelman and Liz Porto each scored.

Tara Bender picked up the shutout in net.

Susquehanna 2, Wilkes 0

Hannah Landis made three saves in net for the Colonels, who fell short on the road.

MEN’S SOCCER

King’s 2, Keystone 0

Shane Serio and Philip Permyashkin both tallied for the Monarchs, whot got two saves from Jake Forst for the shutout.

GOLF

King’s edges Wilkes

Delaware Valley (330) won a MAC Freedom tri-match at Huntsville that also featured King’s (338) edging Wilkes (347).

Tyler Faux shot an 80 to lead the Monarchs while the Colonels’ Cole Junwirth led the entire field with a 76.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Hartwick 7, Wilkes 2

Zoe Klein and Tea Amerise won at No. 1 doubles for the Colonels, who also got a win from Amerise at No. 2 singles in the fall season opener.