ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: CAR THEFTS ARE ON THE RISE – MESSAGE FROM THE STATE POLICE
The New Jersey State Police would like to remind everyone to lock car doors. There has been an increase in the number of car burglaries and a majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have been left unlocked with the keys or key fobs left inside. Help us prevent...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: IT’S THANK A POLICE OFFICER DAY!
In honor of National Thank a Police Officer Day – the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank all the men and women of law enforcement who protect and serve our community every day. If you haven’t done it already, make sure you thank a police officer today!
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: RESIDENTIAL BREAK IN – POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE GUYS?
On Thursday September 8, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, the above three individuals attempted to burglarize a residence on Fiddler’s Run. The subject in the blue baseball hat rang the front doorbell while carrying a shopping bag. When there was no answer, he returned to a car parked at the curb. The two subjects in the white shirts then went around to the rear of the house where they broke a window. The subject in the white hat briefly entered the house but was scared off by the alarm. All three subjects then fled the area in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a dark blue Hyundai Sonata. Anyone who can identify the subjects or with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 Ext. 1292 or at [email protected]
Long Beach Township police: Building collapses in Barnegat Light
Police in Long Beach Township confirmed Saturday night that a building collapsed in Barnegat Light.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SPEED LIMIT ON WHITTIER AVE BEING REDUCED TO 25 mph
Last night, the Toms River Township Council voted to reduce the Speed Limit on Whittier Avenue from 35mph to 25mph. The goal is to improve safety, especially that of pedestrians and those who live in the area. We would like to commend the Council for their action on this issue...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]
A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO MORE STOLE UPPER END VEHICLES – ONE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB
On Friday morning at about 3:15 am, Ptl. Disko observed an Audi Q7 and Mercedes SUV driving carelessly on Crawfords Corner Road near Longstreet Road. As Ptl. Disko turned around to follow the vehicles, they accelerated and their reckless driving continued. Using the Arts Center entrance from Crawfords Corner Road and driving at dangerously high speeds, the vehicles continued onto the Garden State Parkway where officers lost sight of the vehicles.
ocscanner.news
EATONTOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the Rt 35/36 interchange. The accident involves an overturned car and possible entrapment. No additional information is available at this time. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS COMES ON DOWN TO THE FOOD FESTIVAL
TR Food Festival come on out plenty of food beverages and vendors. Here till 6pm.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: TOWN-WIDE YARD SALE THIS WEEKEND – LET US KNOW IF YOU HAVE SOME GREAT BARGAINS AND WHERE WE CAN FIND THEM
Beachwood is having their town wide yard sale this weekend which is always a favorite among bargain hunters. Support your neighbors. If anyone is having specialty items/foods at their house, please post here so we can find you.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car motor vehicle accident on the 300 block of West Veterans Highway where the vehicle overturned. The driver has exited the vehicle and is walking around. It is unknown at this time if there are any passengers in his vehicle. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – USE CAUTION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersections of Rts. 37 and 166. Avoid the area if at all possible, due to traffic delays.
