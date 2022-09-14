ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 1

FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS

A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: IT’S THANK A POLICE OFFICER DAY!

In honor of National Thank a Police Officer Day – the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank all the men and women of law enforcement who protect and serve our community every day. If you haven’t done it already, make sure you thank a police officer today!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE

Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE PAY RESPECT TO PORT AUTHORITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON HIS WAY TO 9/11 CEREMONY AT WTC

New Jersey State Police Pays Respect to Fallen Port Authority Police Officer. This morning, a contingent of New Jersey State Troopers joined law enforcement from across the tri-state area at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Staten Island, New York to pay final respect to fallen Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
#Legislature#Thefts#Sentencing#Three Strikes#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Monmouth County Sheriff#The State Of New Jersey
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests

POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
HOLMDEL: TWO MORE STOLE UPPER END VEHICLES – ONE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB

On Friday morning at about 3:15 am, Ptl. Disko observed an Audi Q7 and Mercedes SUV driving carelessly on Crawfords Corner Road near Longstreet Road. As Ptl. Disko turned around to follow the vehicles, they accelerated and their reckless driving continued. Using the Arts Center entrance from Crawfords Corner Road and driving at dangerously high speeds, the vehicles continued onto the Garden State Parkway where officers lost sight of the vehicles.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]

A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

