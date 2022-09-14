Read full article on original website
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
OCEAN COUNTY: IT’S THANK A POLICE OFFICER DAY!
In honor of National Thank a Police Officer Day – the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank all the men and women of law enforcement who protect and serve our community every day. If you haven’t done it already, make sure you thank a police officer today!
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ACTION ON REVOLVING DOOR CRIMINALS AND CAR THEFT CRISIS IN NJ
See year to date numbers of stolen vehicles state and countywide and the below link calling on the state legislature to address this problem.
OCEAN COUNTY: CAR THEFTS ARE ON THE RISE – MESSAGE FROM THE STATE POLICE
The New Jersey State Police would like to remind everyone to lock car doors. There has been an increase in the number of car burglaries and a majority of motor vehicle thefts involve cars that have been left unlocked with the keys or key fobs left inside. Help us prevent...
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
NJ STATE POLICE PAY RESPECT TO PORT AUTHORITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON HIS WAY TO 9/11 CEREMONY AT WTC
New Jersey State Police Pays Respect to Fallen Port Authority Police Officer. This morning, a contingent of New Jersey State Troopers joined law enforcement from across the tri-state area at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Staten Island, New York to pay final respect to fallen Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
HOLMDEL: TWO MORE STOLE UPPER END VEHICLES – ONE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB
On Friday morning at about 3:15 am, Ptl. Disko observed an Audi Q7 and Mercedes SUV driving carelessly on Crawfords Corner Road near Longstreet Road. As Ptl. Disko turned around to follow the vehicles, they accelerated and their reckless driving continued. Using the Arts Center entrance from Crawfords Corner Road and driving at dangerously high speeds, the vehicles continued onto the Garden State Parkway where officers lost sight of the vehicles.
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
Long Beach Township police: Building collapses in Barnegat Light
Police in Long Beach Township confirmed Saturday night that a building collapsed in Barnegat Light.
Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]
A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
