DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle Tribune
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh tech company Bandwidth to require employees to return to in-person work
Many workers have enjoyed the flexibility of remote working during the pandemic. In two weeks, Raleigh-based technology company Bandwidth will require employees to return to work in-person five days a week. The decision will make Bandwidth an outlier in the tech industry, and some employees are not happy about it.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
cbs17
Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
jocoreport.com
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
wraltechwire.com
Pet tech startup Petfolk – now in Raleigh – lands $40M, celeb backing
CHARLOTTE – The veterinary technology startup Petfolk is anticipating a growth rate of 5,000% year-over-year by the end of 2022, and has now seen $40 million in Series A capital walk in the doors, including participation from more than a dozen celebrities. The startup, launched in Charlotte in 2020,...
wraltechwire.com
Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center
GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
cbs17
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
Developer plans to raze downtown Durham building for 12-story tower
A demolition request cleared the Historic Preservation Commission over the neighboring condo owners’ objections.
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
Students at a Raleigh high school are setting off fire alarms by vaping in restrooms
The alarms are causing so many disruptions that the school warns that students could face long-term suspensions. “This behavior has not and will not be tolerated.”
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Raleigh
Any vacationer to North Carolina has to visit its capital city, Raleigh. You can find all manner of attractions both in and around the city. Between your time at the amphitheater and the North Carolina Museum of Art, you eventually need to sit down to eat something. Korean BBQ is...
Teacher at Green Hope High School punched by student during lunch
A teacher at Green Hope High School in Cary was assaulted by a student last week during student lunch.
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Raleigh Sushi Restaurants
Raleigh is a fun-loving city in North Carolina that boasts good food and good times for all. Most American towns have multiple sushi restaurants and Raleigh is no exception. However, there are a few who stand out from the pack for their delicious signature rolls, the ambiance inside the restaurant, and customer service.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
NC seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken […]
jocoreport.com
Micro Elementary’s New Principal Continues Her Family’s Legacy
Newly named Micro Elementary principal Carson Cataliotti comes from a family of educators. Born and raised in Smithfield, Cataliotti attended South Smithfield Elementary, where her father was the principal. When she was a student at Smithfield Middle, her mother was the principal. She was that kid, going with her parents...
Duke battles NC A&T in college football action
Check out photos from the Aggies against the Blue Devils in Durham, NC, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
