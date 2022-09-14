Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS dominated by ASH in Thursday showdown
NATCHITOCHES – The first six minutes couldn’t have gone much better for Natchitoches Central as the Chiefs connected the opening blow to lead Alexandria Senior High 6-0. The last 42 minutes couldn’t have gone much worse as the Trojans scored 54 unanswered points in a 54-6 rout of NCHS in Turpin Stadium.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
kjas.com
Beaumont Legacy football player flown following injury at Burkeville
A Beaumont Legacy football player was flown out by medical helicopter following an injury during a Friday night game at Burkeville. According to Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth, the player experienced a spinal injury and was initially immobile, so Burkeville First responders and a crew from Allegiance EMS requested a helicopter, which landed on the football field.
Wossman’s schedule the next few weeks is tough
Despite the change for Wossman’s football team, the goal is obviously still the same: to win, and advance deep in the playoffs. Lake Charles native Terence Cahee II is in his first season leading the Wildcats. And, their schedule this month alone is a lot to fight through before district play. Week One, the ‘Cats […]
thestreamable.com
How to Watch UL-Monroe vs. Alabama Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide face the UL-Monroe Warhawks from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Alabama Crimson Tide vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks. When: Saturday,...
Winnsboro man killed in early morning crash
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Hunter Z. Graham of Winnsboro, La. During the investigation, authorities discovered […]
kalb.com
Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
kalb.com
Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
avoyellestoday.com
Adrian Bryant, 14, Bunkie
A Mass of Christian Burial for Adrian Bryant will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Vernon Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
cenlanow.com
Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery down the block
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted a bakery. So, that is exactly what she did. Neila Craig made this fairytale her life’s work. Growing up in Juiz de Fora Brazil, she found herself baking with her mother often, and became fascinated by the craft. “On my mother’s birthday,” Neila recounts, “I wanted to bake everything. They enjoyed what I made so much, that I became the person to bake for many family occasions.” That nostalgia and wonderment are very much evident in each of Doce Vida’s extraordinarily hand-crafted baked goods.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
KPLC TV
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Man Arrest After Pursuit
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Gregory Washington, 54, of Natchitoches after leading officers and deputies on a vehicle pursuit Monday morning. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department attempted to arrest Washington at a gas station on Texas St. Monday morning around 11 am. When detectives spoke with Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed at a high rate of speed hitting a detective then fleeing the scene.
cenlanow.com
False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
