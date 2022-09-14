ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
theorangetimes.com

Food Insecurity Happens Here

For most people, September signifies back to school. For many that means resuming familiar patterns and more structure. For some, one problem becomes especially obvious: a lack of enough nutritious food. Perhaps that is why September is Hunger Awareness Month. It’s a month to spread the word and take action against the hunger crisis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School

A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
mycitizensnews.com

Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center

NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok

After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site

A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk Community College's new initiative aims to help nursing shortage

NORWALK — A new matching scholarship program for local nursing students aims to improve the pipeline for fresh blood pumping into area health care. Norwalk and Stamford hospitals are partnering with the Norwalk Community College's nursing program to bring graduating resident nurses a matching scholarship to aid in their pursuit of a bachelor's degree.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say

WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
WATERTOWN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
CONNECTICUT STATE

