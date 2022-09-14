New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has never been lacking for critics. But the newest voice taking him to task is a former star running back. Appearing on FOX Sports' SPEAK, former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy declared that "It's over" for Belichick in New England and that he will never win consistently again. McCoy said that the Patriots have looked "so regular" since Brady left after the 2019 season and that the Patriots are overspending on defense to make up for it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO