6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
msonewsports.com
Friday, Sept. 16 – Analogic in Peabody is not Moving – Lynn VA Clinic to Stay Open – Car Backs into Henry’s Market
Weather – National Weather Service – Canadian high pressure provides dry and fall-like conditions today (70s) and Saturday. Some unsettled weather with a period or two of showers or thunderstorms possible Sunday night into Tuesday. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. Beverly – There were...
You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
What to expect at the South Boston Street Festival
Nothing says Saturday like shopping, sipping and socializing. The good news is, you can do all three at the South Boston Street Festival on September 17th!. Allison Bloch and Bill Hall of Beers Over Boston will be hosting a free tasting at In Good Company, located at 653 E Broadway, during the event.
whdh.com
Central Square in Cambridge to play host to community dance celebration
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An afternoon of free dance parties, performances, and lessons is coming to Cambridge’s Central Square. The Dance Complex is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a free, family-friendly dance festival on Sept. 18 from 2-8:45 p.m. Festival goers will be able to receive free dance lessons...
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday
Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
Dorchester Reporter
Neighbors, Boston Bowl await call on billboard conversion
A group of neighbors and the owners of the Boston Bowl property on Morrissey Boulevard are in “wait and see” mode this month as an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) reviews an appeal to convert an existing static sign on the site into a digital billboard that faces the Southeast Expressway.
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!
(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Sept. 15th – Outdoor Water Restrictions in Lynn – Rat Elimination in Local City – Airport Noise – Rails & Trails
MSO’s Football Game of the Week Tonight – Haverhill at Danvers 6:30. Weather – National Weather Service – A taste of fall arrives today with highs topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s. Despite breezy conditions, it will be very comfortable for outdoor activities with plentiful sunshine.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
YourArlington
Arlington Stop & Shop celebrates renovation this weekend
Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than a century, has announced its newly remodeled store in Arlington, at 905 Mass. Ave. The updates focus on delivering fresh, healthy and convenient options that make grocery shopping easier for local customers, a company news release says. The new features at...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
