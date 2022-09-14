ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
DETROIT, MI
St. Louis Blues prospects will get a chance to shine against their peers this weekend at the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament, hosted by the Detroit Red Wings from Sept. 15-18. Follow along right here for game scores and breakdowns as the 'Round Robin' style tournament progresses. GAME RESULTS. Game...
The Flames have had a busy summer up front with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri coming in to help replace Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Even with that type of turnover at the top of their roster, GM Brad Treliving told Thomas Drance of The Athletic (subscription link) that the team is still looking to add to their forward group for next season. Calgary is one of the few teams that still has a bit of salary cap flexibility with a little over $2M in space, per CapFriendly with RFA center Adam Ruzicka still to re-sign and Cody Eakin already in on a tryout. While Treliving won’t be able to add an impact forward with what space he has left, an upgrade to their bottom six should be on the table.
