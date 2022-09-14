ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Journal

‘Loaded at the Top’ For Oxford’s Sunny King Classic

Oxford, AL – Robinson-Stumpfig top a crowded leaderboard after first round of Sunny King Classic, 14 teams within three shots of the lead, tightest Friday since 2018 SKCC LEADERS RD1 TOT Cody Robinson-Jack Stumpfig 55 -17 Jake Goggans-Rob Davie 57 -15 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore 57 -15 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells 57 -15 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty 57 -15 […]
OXFORD, AL
Hutch Post

🏈 Hutch High FB: Hutch High's KhoKhar romps for 3 touchdowns over Maize South

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - King Noah wasted no time in getting the Hutch High Salthawks on the score board by scoring hist first of three touchdowns on a 12 yard run in the first quarter to give Hutch an early lead of 7-0 over AVCT League rival Maize South Friday night at Gowans Stadium. Hutchinson went on to avenge last years two touchdown lose at Maize South to win Friday night 35-21. You see, Khokhar was crowned homecoming king prior to the game and he truly reined throughout the night scoring his three touchdowns on 15 carries for 88 yards.
WICHITA, KS

