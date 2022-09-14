I will never forget the first time I heard Gente de Zona. It was a typical Sunday in my childhood home, which meant two things: I had to help my mom clean our house, and we were, of course, going to blast reggaeton while doing it. My dad would always fill the house with sounds from Tego Calderón, Ivy Queen, Daddy Yankee, and, at the time, an upcoming duo who went by the name Gente de Zona. As I danced en la sala with the mop in one hand and the other hand up in the air, I couldn't help but jam out for hours. Gente de Zona hit differently. The energy from their music was contagious even from early on. I knew that every Sunday, I would have those two things to look forward to: cleaning the house and listening to Gente de Zona.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO