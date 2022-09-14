ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
miamihurricanes.com

Record Breaking Performance for Lavassas at Virginia Invitational

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — Sophomore Daphnee Lavassas broke the University of Miami school record in the 5K, leading the Miami women to a third-place finish at the Virginia Invitational on Friday. “This was a great first race back for Daphnee,” coach Cody Halsey said. “Melanie Schultz was a tough athlete,...
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Miami New Times

Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
sflcn.com

Music Festivals in Miami Fall 2022

MIAMI – Florida is home to some of the best music festivals in the country. From hip-hop and EDM to alternative and Latin, there is something for everyone. Islanders can expect to get a good dose of drinking and dancing at any of these major Miami music festivals. So don’t be shy, branch out and find a festival that you think looks like a lot of fun.
247Sports

Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance

The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
edmidentity.com

Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend

Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
POPSUGAR

How Gente de Zona — Cuba's Best-Known Reggaeton Duo — Influenced My Upbringing in Miami

I will never forget the first time I heard Gente de Zona. It was a typical Sunday in my childhood home, which meant two things: I had to help my mom clean our house, and we were, of course, going to blast reggaeton while doing it. My dad would always fill the house with sounds from Tego Calderón, Ivy Queen, Daddy Yankee, and, at the time, an upcoming duo who went by the name Gente de Zona. As I danced en la sala with the mop in one hand and the other hand up in the air, I couldn't help but jam out for hours. Gente de Zona hit differently. The energy from their music was contagious even from early on. I knew that every Sunday, I would have those two things to look forward to: cleaning the house and listening to Gente de Zona.
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
