Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Related
VIDEO: Inside the new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch a video inside Miami's new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium. The new area was built for the Miami Grand Prix and UM has been able to take advantage of the area on gamedays. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
A child and family expert, author and Spanish language TV personality takes the. reins of this 21-year-old organization that works every day to ensure infants get a healthy start in life. Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part...
miamihurricanes.com
Record Breaking Performance for Lavassas at Virginia Invitational
EARLYSVILLE, Va. — Sophomore Daphnee Lavassas broke the University of Miami school record in the 5K, leading the Miami women to a third-place finish at the Virginia Invitational on Friday. “This was a great first race back for Daphnee,” coach Cody Halsey said. “Melanie Schultz was a tough athlete,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Miami New Times
Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022
Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
sflcn.com
Music Festivals in Miami Fall 2022
MIAMI – Florida is home to some of the best music festivals in the country. From hip-hop and EDM to alternative and Latin, there is something for everyone. Islanders can expect to get a good dose of drinking and dancing at any of these major Miami music festivals. So don’t be shy, branch out and find a festival that you think looks like a lot of fun.
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami football falls at Texas AM with miscues and lack of big plays
Miscues on special teams and an inability to convert red zone chances cost the Miami football team in a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Hurricanes outgained Texas A&M 392-264 and held the ball for 34:20 to 25:40 for the Aggies but couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.
edmidentity.com
Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend
Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
calleochonews.com
Dr. Badia of OrthoNOW® describes the ugly side of the healthcare industry in his book
Dr. Badia of OrthoNOW® is a hand and upper extremity surgeon in Miami, Florida. Dr. Alejandro Badia of OrthoNOW® is a hand and upper extremity surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center’s in Doral, Florida. Dr. Badia is a Cuban and first moved to Madrid, Spain, before making the big move to the States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida football: Biggest stars shine brightest in Chaminade's win over American Heritage
HOLLYWOOD — Sometimes in recruiting, guys have a lot of stars next to their names because they're workout warriors who look good and have all the measurables but they don't exactly stand out on the field. That certainly wasn't the case Friday when Chaminade-Madonna outlasted Plantation-American Heritage 42-34. In...
How Gente de Zona — Cuba's Best-Known Reggaeton Duo — Influenced My Upbringing in Miami
I will never forget the first time I heard Gente de Zona. It was a typical Sunday in my childhood home, which meant two things: I had to help my mom clean our house, and we were, of course, going to blast reggaeton while doing it. My dad would always fill the house with sounds from Tego Calderón, Ivy Queen, Daddy Yankee, and, at the time, an upcoming duo who went by the name Gente de Zona. As I danced en la sala with the mop in one hand and the other hand up in the air, I couldn't help but jam out for hours. Gente de Zona hit differently. The energy from their music was contagious even from early on. I knew that every Sunday, I would have those two things to look forward to: cleaning the house and listening to Gente de Zona.
newcivilengineer.com
David Beckham’s billion-dollar Inter Miami stadium complex clears final planning hurdle
Major League Soccer (MLS) football club Inter Miami is now clear to commence construction on its $1bn (£820M) stadium complex following the latest zoning vote at Miami City Hall this week. City Commissioners voted 4-1 to give the club’s co-owners David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas permission to...
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
How To Travel Solo Through Fort Lauderdale (And Have An Awesome Time!)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn’t the first place most people think of when it comes to backpacking and solo travel destinations; however, I recently spent a solo weekend exploring the offerings of this beachfront, high-rise resort-filled city. You are reading: Things to do in fort lauderdale alone | How To...
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Comments / 0