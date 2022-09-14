Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Competency hearing ordered for woman accused in kidnapping, murder
PORTAGE, Wis. — A competency hearing has been ordered for a woman accused of being the “mastermind” of a kidnapping in Dane County that became a murder in Columbia County. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross on Friday ordered 38-year-old Laura Marie Angela Johnson to undergo a competency...
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
nbc15.com
Mother sentenced to probation in “Baby Theresa” case
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mother of the newborn girl whose body was found alongside a road in the Town of Theresa was sentenced to probation stemming from the 2009 death of her daughter. Karin Luttinen will serve three years of probation following her guilty plea in April to concealing...
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they said attacked a 78-year-old in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s restaurant late last month. In an incident report Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said officers took the man into custody Thursday on tentative charges of physical abuse of an elderly person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Ozanne: Charging decision in Quadren Wilson police shooting ‘likely’ to be announced next week
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said he expects to announce whether his office will press charges against officers involved in the February police shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side “likely” next week. During a Dane County board budget meeting Wednesday...
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
x1071.com
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was...
nbc15.com
DOJ: Man killed by Adams Co. deputy had brandished a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice revealed new details Thursday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting in Adams Co. last week that left a 61-year-old man dead, including the names of both individuals involved. The agency reports that the suspect, who was identified as Bryon Childers, had brandished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
‘Be Kind’ mom who lost son to suicide partners with Sauk Prairie district on mental health push
SAUK CITY, Wis. – Good friends Jess Martin and Missy Kubly are partnering with the Sauk Prairie School District to take their “Be Kind” Campaign to the next level. After Martin lost her 16-year-old son Sawyer to suicide almost two months ago, the two have been on a mission to bring attention to the issue of mental health.
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
nbc15.com
Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image of the man investigators suspect stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walgreens stores. According to the MPD report, the man has gone to several of the drug store’s locations in Madison and Middleton in recent weeks, filled several bags with expensive items, and took off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Highway 19 back open at US 151 in Sun Prairie after crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open near US 151 in Sun Prairie after a crash. Two ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene, and multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear what led to the crash. Portions of the highway...
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
x1071.com
Highway 19 open outside Marshall after crash between car and tractor
MARSHALL, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open in both directions outside of Marshall after a crash. The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at County TT. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that a car crashed into a tractor. Injuries were...
x1071.com
Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence
MADISON, Wis. — A number of breweries, including Madison-based Delta Beer Lab, are teaming up to raise money to help those experiencing domestic violence. Delta Beer Lab announced Thursday it will donate one dollar for every pint of the new “One in Four” IPA it sells to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The beer’s name highlights the fact that one in four women — and one in nine men — will experience some form of domestic violence in their lives.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
nbc15.com
DOJ: Three Dane Co. residents accused of making false statements while buying firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County residents were charged Wednesday during a grand jury indictment for allegedly making false statements when they purchased firearms earlier this year, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said Fitchburg residents Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, were...
x1071.com
Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The residents of a Beaver Dam home were displaced Friday after a fire. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Center Street just after 7 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the front of the home and flames were starting to come out of a rear window.
Comments / 0