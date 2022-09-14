ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Mother sentenced to probation in “Baby Theresa” case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mother of the newborn girl whose body was found alongside a road in the Town of Theresa was sentenced to probation stemming from the 2009 death of her daughter. Karin Luttinen will serve three years of probation following her guilty plea in April to concealing...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
nbc15.com

DOJ: Man killed by Adams Co. deputy had brandished a firearm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice revealed new details Thursday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting in Adams Co. last week that left a 61-year-old man dead, including the names of both individuals involved. The agency reports that the suspect, who was identified as Bryon Childers, had brandished...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Domestic Violence#Medical Examiner#Violent Crime#Uw Health#Old Sauk
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image of the man investigators suspect stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walgreens stores. According to the MPD report, the man has gone to several of the drug store’s locations in Madison and Middleton in recent weeks, filled several bags with expensive items, and took off.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Highway 19 open outside Marshall after crash between car and tractor

MARSHALL, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open in both directions outside of Marshall after a crash. The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at County TT. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that a car crashed into a tractor. Injuries were...
MARSHALL, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin breweries team up to help those experiencing domestic violence

MADISON, Wis. — A number of breweries, including Madison-based Delta Beer Lab, are teaming up to raise money to help those experiencing domestic violence. Delta Beer Lab announced Thursday it will donate one dollar for every pint of the new “One in Four” IPA it sells to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The beer’s name highlights the fact that one in four women — and one in nine men — will experience some form of domestic violence in their lives.
MADISON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The residents of a Beaver Dam home were displaced Friday after a fire. Crews were called to the 500 block of South Center Street just after 7 p.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the front of the home and flames were starting to come out of a rear window.
BEAVER DAM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy