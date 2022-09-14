Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?
Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
Latest Marvel News: We may finally know when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming as ‘Ant-Man 3’ gains unexpected significance
Happy Friday, Marvel monsters! The past 24 hours have seen the MCU world look to the future as we’ve received updates on a range of upcoming projects that are heading our way as part of the franchise’s Phase Five and Phase Six. Specifically, a key member of the team has boarded the next Avengers movie and Disney’s release date reshuffle may have finally revealed when we can expect Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson to enter the fray.
MCU rumor claims to have uncovered the Multiverse Saga’s mystical MacGuffins
Does each new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe need a Thanos-level threat to thrive and succeed? Maybe, maybe not, but we’re getting one anyway thanks to Jonathan Majors’ temporal terror Kang the Conqueror, who kicks off his stint as the Multiverse Saga‘s big bad when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next year.
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
An undeservedly overlooked Stephen King movie is giving horror fans the chills all over again
With literally dozens upon dozens of his literary works currently in various stages of development across film and television, never mind the fact nine feature-length and seven episodic adaptations have been released in the last five years alone, the Stephen King business is booming bigger than it ever has before.
Does ‘Pearl’ have a post-credit scene? Explained
Now that the Ti West-directed Pearl — co-written and starring Mia Goth — is in theaters, many fans may want to skip the movie-going experience entirely and skip straight to the spoilers in order to look up whether there is an end-credit scene after the plot has already played out.
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
An acclaimed apocalyptic trilogy held up by fans as one of the century’s greatest
It takes a special kind of trilogy to go down in the history books as an all-time great, with countless pretenders to the throne struggling to maintain a consistently high level of quality across three features. That being said, the 21st Century has offered up plenty of candidates that can comfortably sit alongside the likes of The Godfather, Back to the Future, the Star Wars OGs, the first three Indiana Jones films and the rest, with the rebooted Planet of the Apes triptych being lauded by fans as we speak.
Here’s how Henry Cavill would look as X-Men’s Beast
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can now boast the full swathe of the comic material in its projects, and one of the most requested to return is the X-Men. After a several year hiatus, fans are begging for a bit of mutant action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most desired returns is the character Beast, and fan-art has seen none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill take on the hairy blue role. Cavill has been alienated from his role in the DC Extended Universe, with diehards hoping Marvel extends an olive branch to The Witcher star.
Who is Atom Smasher in ‘Black Adam?’
To bring down the magical anti-hero in Black Adam, the Justice Society of America is going to need some big guns on their roster. This is where Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher comes in. Noah Centineo will play Albert in the DC movie with the power to grow into a giant in order to, well…smash things. They hope it will be enough to take down the rampaging Black Adam.
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
