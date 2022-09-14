ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Joplin over Webb City at Junge Stadium under the Friday Night Lights

UPDATE: Joplin (24) wins over Webb City (8) at Junge Stadium JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening at 7 p.m. it’s the game of the week according to KOAM Sports. The Webb City Cardinals play at the home of the Joplin Eagles, Junge Stadium. KOAM Sports Director Jacob Leonard states, “Big one. Check out highlights tonight.” See highlights from all the...
Golden Leaf Awards: The Antelope wins best overall, racks up awards

UNK students saw major success at the 2021-22 Golden Leaf Awards. Students placed first in all nine main categories and in 18 out of 36 sub-categories. This contest gives the students in the Department of Communication a chance to compete against six other colleges: Peru State, Wayne State, Chadron State and Doane University.
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms

Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
UNK
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute

Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
CHANUTE, KS
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field

LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.

