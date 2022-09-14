Read full article on original website
Joplin defeats Webb City for the 4th straight year
Joplin won over their rivalry Webb City for the fourth straight year 24-8. The eagles will travel to Springfield to face Nixa September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The cardinals will be away next Friday to play against Ozark at 7:00 pm.
Joplin over Webb City at Junge Stadium under the Friday Night Lights
UPDATE: Joplin (24) wins over Webb City (8) at Junge Stadium JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening at 7 p.m. it’s the game of the week according to KOAM Sports. The Webb City Cardinals play at the home of the Joplin Eagles, Junge Stadium. KOAM Sports Director Jacob Leonard states, “Big one. Check out highlights tonight.” See highlights from all the...
fortscott.biz
Metcalf and Hall are selected as Wrestling Middle School Coaches of the Year
John Metcalf, a Fort Scott Middle School Physical Education teacher and student support employee, has received the Middle School Coach of the Year award from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. He will be receiving the award on October 8 in Salina. “I have coached middle school wrestling for five years,”...
unkantelope.com
Golden Leaf Awards: The Antelope wins best overall, racks up awards
UNK students saw major success at the 2021-22 Golden Leaf Awards. Students placed first in all nine main categories and in 18 out of 36 sub-categories. This contest gives the students in the Department of Communication a chance to compete against six other colleges: Peru State, Wayne State, Chadron State and Doane University.
KTTS
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
unkantelope.com
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms
Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
UNK・
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
Explosive device found in southeast Kansas town
A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area.
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
kggfradio.com
5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute
Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
