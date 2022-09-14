Read full article on original website
Loper soccer still winless, gets on the scoreboard
The UNK women’s soccer team faced the Fort Hays State Tigers on Friday, September 9th in Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Tigers beat the Lopers by a final score of 1-0. The wind was against the Lopers in the first half. That did not stop goalie, Mackenzie Smith, from finishing the match with six saves.
Middle Blocker embraces expanded role on volleyball team
UNK redshirt junior Fallon Stutheit found her love of volleyball at a young age. After taking a redshirt year at UNL in the fall of 2019, she transferred to UNK and joined the Lopers. Even after a serious foot surgery in 2020 and various ailments in 2021, her love of the game never wavered.
Golden Leaf Awards: The Antelope wins best overall, racks up awards
UNK students saw major success at the 2021-22 Golden Leaf Awards. Students placed first in all nine main categories and in 18 out of 36 sub-categories. This contest gives the students in the Department of Communication a chance to compete against six other colleges: Peru State, Wayne State, Chadron State and Doane University.
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms
Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
Commuters gain 23 parking spots, Zone C passes sell out
Parking zones shifted this fall due to landscaping and Fraternity and Sorority Life housing construction. Residential parking passes sold out on move-in day, but commuters gained 23 parking spaces. Within the last decade, 350 parking spots have been added campus-wide. “I feel confident that we do have enough parking on...
