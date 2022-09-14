UNK redshirt junior Fallon Stutheit found her love of volleyball at a young age. After taking a redshirt year at UNL in the fall of 2019, she transferred to UNK and joined the Lopers. Even after a serious foot surgery in 2020 and various ailments in 2021, her love of the game never wavered.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO