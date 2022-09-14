Read full article on original website
unkantelope.com
Taqueria Mary serves up burritos that are worth the drive
While it’s a bit of a drive, Taqueria Mary provides a great lunch for Lopers wanting their Taco Tuesday fix and looking to explore the thriving Kearney taco truck scene. Located in the Southwest corner of the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 506 E 25th Street, the brightly-colored trailer catches one’s eye when stuck at the adjacent stoplight.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
NebraskaTV
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
unkantelope.com
Leaving my hometown, questioning my beliefs
I truly wonder what my 16-year-old self would think if she saw the woman I am becoming today. I honestly think she’d be surprised. She might even be slightly confused — not because she’s not proud of how far I’ve come, but because she didn’t realize the bubble she was living in.
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
University of Nebraska at Kearney unveils 'The Loper'
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
unkantelope.com
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms
Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
unkantelope.com
Middle Blocker embraces expanded role on volleyball team
UNK redshirt junior Fallon Stutheit found her love of volleyball at a young age. After taking a redshirt year at UNL in the fall of 2019, she transferred to UNK and joined the Lopers. Even after a serious foot surgery in 2020 and various ailments in 2021, her love of the game never wavered.
Kearney Hub
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
unkantelope.com
Commuters gain 23 parking spots, Zone C passes sell out
Parking zones shifted this fall due to landscaping and Fraternity and Sorority Life housing construction. Residential parking passes sold out on move-in day, but commuters gained 23 parking spaces. Within the last decade, 350 parking spots have been added campus-wide. “I feel confident that we do have enough parking on...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
unkantelope.com
Lopers lose heartbreaker: Fall to Pittsburg State on late TD bomb
Anthony Orajekwe was right there. He was just half a second too late. The defensive lineman got a hit on Pittsburg State quarterback, Chad Dodson Jr., but not before he was able to get rid of the game-winning touchdown pass with 12 seconds left. “The only thing in my head...
unkantelope.com
Lopers facing high-powered Washburn offensive attack
After suffering its first loss, UNK has another challenging task this upcoming week against Washburn. The Ichabods come into the game 2-0 and received the most votes of any unranked team in the AFCA Coaches Poll this week. The Lopers are trying to rebound after losing on a last-minute touchdown...
NebraskaTV
Missing woman last seen in Grand Island 9-7-2022
The St. Paul Police Department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Samantha Schultz who was reported missing by her family. She was last seen the night of Sept. 7th. She is a white female, 28 years old, 5'2" and 145 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please...
unkantelope.com
Loper soccer still winless, gets on the scoreboard
The UNK women’s soccer team faced the Fort Hays State Tigers on Friday, September 9th in Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Tigers beat the Lopers by a final score of 1-0. The wind was against the Lopers in the first half. That did not stop goalie, Mackenzie Smith, from finishing the match with six saves.
