Read full article on original website
Related
unkantelope.com
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms
Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
UNK・
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
unkantelope.com
Commuters gain 23 parking spots, Zone C passes sell out
Parking zones shifted this fall due to landscaping and Fraternity and Sorority Life housing construction. Residential parking passes sold out on move-in day, but commuters gained 23 parking spaces. Within the last decade, 350 parking spots have been added campus-wide. “I feel confident that we do have enough parking on...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
unkantelope.com
Enrollment down 3.7% as admissions team rebuilds
UNK’s enrollment for this academic school year dropped by 3.7%, or 234 students. The decrease brought the total enrollment number for Fall 2022 down to 6,041. UNK had the largest percentage decrease in enrollment of all the Nebraska universities. Alongside the enrollment drop, the admissions office faced some difficult...
unkantelope.com
Golden Leaf Awards: The Antelope wins best overall, racks up awards
UNK students saw major success at the 2021-22 Golden Leaf Awards. Students placed first in all nine main categories and in 18 out of 36 sub-categories. This contest gives the students in the Department of Communication a chance to compete against six other colleges: Peru State, Wayne State, Chadron State and Doane University.
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver trapped for two hours after crash, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Kearney native who worked in White House, Capitol Hill: democracy must be ‘zealously guarded’
This is one in a series of Nebraska News Service stories about election and voting issues in the state and the efforts of people and organizations who are working to strengthen democracy. This series is part of a national initiative — USDemocracyDay.org — in which more than 300 news outlets published stories on Democracy Day, Sept. 15, to bring attention to the crisis facing American democracy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Suspect Arrested. Arrest Warrant Issued In Merrick Co
The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was detailed to the 600 block of Utica Street in Palmer to a domestic disturbance between a male and female. Preliminary investigation concluded that a male subject was stabbed with a knife and a female was assaulted during an altercation. The male subject fled the...
unkantelope.com
Loper soccer still winless, gets on the scoreboard
The UNK women’s soccer team faced the Fort Hays State Tigers on Friday, September 9th in Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Tigers beat the Lopers by a final score of 1-0. The wind was against the Lopers in the first half. That did not stop goalie, Mackenzie Smith, from finishing the match with six saves.
Comments / 0