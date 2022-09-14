Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
unkantelope.com
Loper soccer still winless, gets on the scoreboard
The UNK women’s soccer team faced the Fort Hays State Tigers on Friday, September 9th in Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Tigers beat the Lopers by a final score of 1-0. The wind was against the Lopers in the first half. That did not stop goalie, Mackenzie Smith, from finishing the match with six saves.
unkantelope.com
Lopers facing high-powered Washburn offensive attack
After suffering its first loss, UNK has another challenging task this upcoming week against Washburn. The Ichabods come into the game 2-0 and received the most votes of any unranked team in the AFCA Coaches Poll this week. The Lopers are trying to rebound after losing on a last-minute touchdown...
News Channel Nebraska
University of Nebraska at Kearney unveils 'The Loper'
KEARNEY – Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
unkantelope.com
Golden Leaf Awards: The Antelope wins best overall, racks up awards
UNK students saw major success at the 2021-22 Golden Leaf Awards. Students placed first in all nine main categories and in 18 out of 36 sub-categories. This contest gives the students in the Department of Communication a chance to compete against six other colleges: Peru State, Wayne State, Chadron State and Doane University.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
unkantelope.com
Design, plumbing issues delay gender-neutral restrooms
Last spring, UNK announced an initiative to change the restrooms in the Nebraskan Student Union. Plans were made to convert the bathrooms by the Loper Spirit Shop into gender-inclusive restrooms. Construction on the restrooms was never finished. Maha Younes, chief diversity officer, speculated on why the project isn’t completed yet....
NebraskaTV
Hastings names city administrator finalists
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.
Kearney Hub
Lexington man acquitted of murder of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was found not guilty of first-degree murder of a former Kearney man Friday afternoon in Dawson County District Court. After deliberating for over four hours, a 12-person jury acquitted Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, of felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Marcus Keyser, 23, in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
doniphanherald.com
New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development
GRAND ISLAND — Big changes are being planned for Conestoga Mall. The City Council on Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site off U.S. 281. The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
unkantelope.com
Leaving my hometown, questioning my beliefs
I truly wonder what my 16-year-old self would think if she saw the woman I am becoming today. I honestly think she’d be surprised. She might even be slightly confused — not because she’s not proud of how far I’ve come, but because she didn’t realize the bubble she was living in.
unkantelope.com
Taqueria Mary serves up burritos that are worth the drive
While it’s a bit of a drive, Taqueria Mary provides a great lunch for Lopers wanting their Taco Tuesday fix and looking to explore the thriving Kearney taco truck scene. Located in the Southwest corner of the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 506 E 25th Street, the brightly-colored trailer catches one’s eye when stuck at the adjacent stoplight.
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kearney Hub
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
