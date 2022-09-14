ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelic, Pethybridge Record Wins at Milwaukee Tennis Classic

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – University of Portland women's tennis players Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge teamed up for an opening round doubles victory at the prestigious Milwaukee Tennis Classic on Friday. Both players also picked up singles wins later in the day but were knocked out of the singles main draw.
