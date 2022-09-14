ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run

The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
PINOLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband

DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
DUBLIN, CA
Justin Graham
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk

DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
DANVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Car Accident on Interstate 80 [Richmond, CA]

Lanes Reopen after Deadly Car Crash near Hilltop Drive. The incident happened around 2:49 a.m., near Hilltop Drive on August 31st. At this time, the events leading up to to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one victim was killed in the accident. Although, authorities have not yet released their identity.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

40-year-old man killed in Pinole shooting, suspect sought

PINOLE – Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a parking lot in Pinole Wednesday morning.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road after reports of gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.In a statement Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Lamont Carter of Pinole. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dean of Pinole Police at 510-724-1111.
PINOLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver plows into Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley; shoppers injured

CASTRO VALLEY – Several shoppers at a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley were injured after a driver plowed into the market Thursday afternoon.According to authorities, the crash took place at the store located at 22224 Redwood Road.Chopper 5 captured at least four people being taken out of the store on stretchers. Their conditions were not immediately known.According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was among those taken to area hospitals.Pictures posted by the Alameda County Fire Department showed a gray Toyota sedan inside the store, next to a checkout stand. Cash registers, tables and other goods were also...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brutal knife attack on roommate gets Santa Rosa man 20-year prison term

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for a brutal knife attack that left his housemate disfigured, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Justin Takacs, 39, was charged with mayhem after he attacked his housemate in March of 2020 during a methamphetamine binge, the DA said. Police arrived in the 200 block of Hazel Street after getting a call from a man who said his roommate attacked him and he had defended himself with a knife. However, once police arrived they noted that the caller, Takacs, had...
SANTA ROSA, CA

