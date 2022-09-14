Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Man in Custody in Lieu of $37,500 Bond for Evasion of Police Downtown
SAN RAFAEL —A seemingly minor disturbance morphed into a more serious matter that landed a man in Marin County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $37,500 bond allegedly for evading police in the downtown area. The incident began near the Falkirk Cultural Center on Mission Avenue. A...
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
crimevoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputy in Custody Allegedly Murdered his Girlfriend and Her Husband
DUBLIN —An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her husband. The deputy was arrested 10 hours later without further incident. Maria Tuyet-Trinh Tran, 42, and Benison Binh Tran, 57, died inside their Colebrook Lane residence in Dublin. They were fatally shot in front of multiple family witnesses on September 7 shortly before 1 a.m.
Suspect in custody after 2-hour standoff in Pleasanton, police say
A suspect has been taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff in Pleasanton ended peacefully, police said.
Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk
DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Car Accident on Interstate 80 [Richmond, CA]
Lanes Reopen after Deadly Car Crash near Hilltop Drive. The incident happened around 2:49 a.m., near Hilltop Drive on August 31st. At this time, the events leading up to to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one victim was killed in the accident. Although, authorities have not yet released their identity.
40-year-old man killed in Pinole shooting, suspect sought
PINOLE – Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a parking lot in Pinole Wednesday morning.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road after reports of gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.In a statement Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Lamont Carter of Pinole. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dean of Pinole Police at 510-724-1111.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon
On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
Driver plows into Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley; shoppers injured
CASTRO VALLEY – Several shoppers at a Trader Joe's store in Castro Valley were injured after a driver plowed into the market Thursday afternoon.According to authorities, the crash took place at the store located at 22224 Redwood Road.Chopper 5 captured at least four people being taken out of the store on stretchers. Their conditions were not immediately known.According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was among those taken to area hospitals.Pictures posted by the Alameda County Fire Department showed a gray Toyota sedan inside the store, next to a checkout stand. Cash registers, tables and other goods were also...
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
Brutal knife attack on roommate gets Santa Rosa man 20-year prison term
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for a brutal knife attack that left his housemate disfigured, according to Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Justin Takacs, 39, was charged with mayhem after he attacked his housemate in March of 2020 during a methamphetamine binge, the DA said. Police arrived in the 200 block of Hazel Street after getting a call from a man who said his roommate attacked him and he had defended himself with a knife. However, once police arrived they noted that the caller, Takacs, had...
8-year-old boy dies after being hit by car near elementary school; babysitter injured, SJPD says
A boy who was hit by a car on near an elementary school has succumbed to his injuries, San Jose police say. A woman, his babysitter, was also hit.
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
