Why Do You Like Living In Chicago?

Moved to the city for work in February 2020. I know COVID has changed the city a lot but I never knew it before COVID. What are some things you still love about it?

LoriLeadfoot: There are a lot of little niches in this city, because it’s set up like a lot of little towns that are linked by transit and revolve around one central business area. So there’s neighborhoods for young workaholics, socialites, old retired people, people who want a yard and a fence, people going through the college life, people who are a little bit weird, people looking to settle down soon, and so on. I also love that the COL is relatively low compared to what the jobs pay for a major city.

husker_greenman: The theatre, the music, the art, the food, the people, I love all of it. I love the sound of the El squeaking around a bend and the way rain puts that weird specific urban funk into the air. I love the way the city lights up the bottom of the clouds at night. I love how we all get to become beach people for like sixty days every summer, and we all become closer through solidarity in the winter as we trauma bond with the cold and the snow and the lack of sun. I love living with my neighbors stacked above and below me. This place has become neighborhood after neighborhood of friends and memories and monuments to life lived fully. It provided me with a sense of belonging that I'd never experienced and gave me space to create and be radical. It’s one of the few big cities where you have room to fail, pick yourself up and try again. It will be hallowed ground to me forever. I even kind of like Malort

X08X: The architecture. Even though there’s been some soulless crap going up lately, there’s still plenty of beautiful architecture in Chicago.

JohannaB123: I’ve been here since April 2020. Walkability, public transit, overall flatness so it’s easy to bike, the grid so it’s easy to know where I am at all times, Lake Michigan, the comedy scene, the pro wrestling scene, the weather (I love winter), the overall political leaning (I’m from Texas, I fit in better here), being able to order a hot dog & a pizza puff & a whole chicken & a shrimp basket at the same restaurant, the friendliness, the affordability, the River, women with Chicago accents

