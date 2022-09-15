ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why Do You Like Living In Chicago?

All About Chicago
All About Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfqIA_0hvxYfev00
Unsplash

Moved to the city for work in February 2020. I know COVID has changed the city a lot but I never knew it before COVID. What are some things you still love about it?

LoriLeadfoot: There are a lot of little niches in this city, because it’s set up like a lot of little towns that are linked by transit and revolve around one central business area. So there’s neighborhoods for young workaholics, socialites, old retired people, people who want a yard and a fence, people going through the college life, people who are a little bit weird, people looking to settle down soon, and so on. I also love that the COL is relatively low compared to what the jobs pay for a major city.
husker_greenman: The theatre, the music, the art, the food, the people, I love all of it. I love the sound of the El squeaking around a bend and the way rain puts that weird specific urban funk into the air. I love the way the city lights up the bottom of the clouds at night. I love how we all get to become beach people for like sixty days every summer, and we all become closer through solidarity in the winter as we trauma bond with the cold and the snow and the lack of sun. I love living with my neighbors stacked above and below me. This place has become neighborhood after neighborhood of friends and memories and monuments to life lived fully. It provided me with a sense of belonging that I'd never experienced and gave me space to create and be radical. It’s one of the few big cities where you have room to fail, pick yourself up and try again. It will be hallowed ground to me forever. I even kind of like Malort
X08X: The architecture. Even though there’s been some soulless crap going up lately, there’s still plenty of beautiful architecture in Chicago.
JohannaB123: I’ve been here since April 2020. Walkability, public transit, overall flatness so it’s easy to bike, the grid so it’s easy to know where I am at all times, Lake Michigan, the comedy scene, the pro wrestling scene, the weather (I love winter), the overall political leaning (I’m from Texas, I fit in better here), being able to order a hot dog & a pizza puff & a whole chicken & a shrimp basket at the same restaurant, the friendliness, the affordability, the River, women with Chicago accents

Welcome to share more ideas below! Thanks.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too

Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Immersive Halloween Pop-Up Bar Will Head to Chicago in October

Chicago's spooky season is in for a spirit-lift: A horror-themed cocktail bar will crawl into the area just in time for Halloween, setting the scene for what's intended to be a chilling drinking experience. Black Lagoon will claim its grounds in the Windy City to pay tribute to the grim,...
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Best Chicago Japanese Restaurants 2022 – New Spots

Chicago is home to a plethora of top notch Japanese restaurants Here’s a few that standout as best Chicago Japanese restaurants that are new and worth checking out. Hinoki Sushiko, recently recognized by Michelin as part of their 2022 “Chicago New Discoveries” list, provides a distinctive, dual concept by talented Chef Gustavo Barahona (formerly of Katana) and Beverage Director Zak Sherman.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

Any Advice For Someone Moving To Chicago?

Moving to the Old Town area from Texas soon. Any advice is appreciated!. LeSamourai33: The jacket you have is not warm enough. Also buy waterproof boots. idprefernotto92: Put cold weather wiper fluid in your car. So many people move here and the warm weather stuff freezes in the lines and it could be a month before it gets warm enough to unfreeze and change out.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGNtv.com

What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?

I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago

Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Shrimp#Hot Dog#Lorileadfoot#El
buildingupchicago.com

732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors

I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Plenty of half-truths about Safe-T Act

I was on a business trip to meet my Middle East editors in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the questions about Chicago crime and even the Safe-T Act were coming at me from every direction. The cab driver wondered if all hell had broken loose in Chicago under that...
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
All About Chicago

All About Chicago

828
Followers
48
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Life is not always easy to live, but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy