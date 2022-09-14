ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Elon Musk
PhillyBite

The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia

- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Pennsylvania Dutch#Travel Destinations#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Fall#Americana#Cabinet#The White House#Disney World
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Television Shows (About Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Smoke from western wildfires creates hazy sky in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you notice the slight haze in the otherwise blue skies today? You might think those are clouds, and usually you wouldn't be wrong, but this time that haze is caused by something much different and something quite far away: the western wildfires.The wildfires that have been in the headlines lately release a lot of smoke into the atmosphere. That smoke gets caught in the upper-level wind flow.  Those winds can transport the smoke long distances -- in this case, a long enough distance to make the skies over western Pennsylvania a little hazy on an otherwise beautiful day. The map above shows the concentration of smoke in our atmosphere. The yellows, oranges and reds indicate higher concentrations of smoke. Most of the smoke indicated here is high up in our atmosphere, so no impacts should be felt here at the surface. It does, however, show how "connected" our atmosphere is!  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy