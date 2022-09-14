Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzie Albies is back with Braves; can he be the 'spark' the Braves need down the stretch?
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were elated to find out Friday morning that Ozzie Albies has been called up to rejoin the Atlanta Braves after a successful rehab assignment with the Braves Triple A affiliate, the Gwinett Stripers.
MLB
'Dodged a bullet': Hoskins (hand) day to day
MIAMI -- If you know Rhys Hoskins' recent September history, then you understand the thought that entered his mind in the third inning Wednesday night at loanDepot park. “My first thought was, 'Come on, right now?'” Hoskins said on Thursday afternoon. Hoskins got hit in the right hand with...
MLB
With homer-happy win, Phils expand Wild Card cushion
MIAMI -- This September feels different. Maybe it’s because the Phillies are playing the Marlins and actually beating the Marlins. It has not been that way forever. But the Phillies clinched their fifth consecutive series victory over Miami with Wednesday night’s 6-1 victory at loanDepot Park, giving them a 2 1/2-game lead over San Diego and a 4 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee in the Wild Card race with 20 games to play.
MLB
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
MLB
Phils stumble late in potential postseason preview
ATLANTA -- The Phillies were six outs away from taking the first game of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions on Friday, but the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning in a 7-2 loss against the Braves at Truist Park. In the race for a...
MLB
'It's still there for us': Mets dealt first 3-game sweep
NEW YORK -- One hundred forty-four games into the season, the Mets finally suffered their first series sweep of at least three games. The optimist might look at that fact and deduce, accurately, that the Mets are in first place and cruising toward a playoff spot. But outside the walls of the home clubhouse at Citi Field on Wednesday, optimists were difficult to find following the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Pessimism was more the cocktail of choice for those who watched the Mets drop seven of their last 12 games against sub-.500 teams. Cynicism had its backers, too.
MLB
Mervis' power (33 HRs) continues to impress
CHICAGO -- The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the MLB Draft two years ago was real for Matt Mervis. He felt he had earned that phone call, the one that brings a lifelong dream to fruition, even if he also understood the unique circumstances in play. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Espino able to 'flip the switch' from starter to reliever
WASHINGTON -- Right-hander Paolo Espino has emphasized he will step in wherever the Nationals have the biggest need in their pitching staff. This season, that has meant his first 20 appearances coming out of the bullpen, followed by 16 in the starting rotation and his most recent two in relief. That doesn’t mean his role won’t change again by the end of this season, either.
MLB
Roberto Clemente Day resonates with Phils, Marlins
MIAMI -- The Phillies and Marlins celebrated the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday night at loanDepot park, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Famer's tragic death. On Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.
MLB
'They should be' talking Gold Glove for Rojas
WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas was completely turned around by the time the baseball plunged into the webbing of his glove, the Marlins shortstop face-down on the infield dirt, essentially parallel with the foul line. Rojas’ body angled like a spray chart line, it was almost as if he’d pulled Joey...
MLB
Bullpen seals sweep ahead of crucial Cleveland trip
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Dylan Bundy was pulled from Thursday’s game after four innings, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t hesitate to go to his high-leverage relievers right away in a close game. A parade of five arms each pitched an inning, with only two hits allowed the final five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Mets' tight win presents tempting October formula
NEW YORK -- One could see fairly clearly, during various points of the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night, how this might all look in October. A strong starting pitching performance. A home run and a hit-and-run. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stealing a base in a key spot. Edwin Díaz locking down a five-out save.
MLB
'Best player in the league': Acuña steadies Braves' lineup
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in right field and his good friend Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup for the first time in three months. All seemed right for the Braves as they further energized what has been this year’s best pennant race. Acuña stirred...
MLB
The Arizona Fall League rosters are here -- and they're loaded
It’s about to heat up in the desert. The Arizona Fall League begins play on Oct. 3 with six weeks of prospect-filled action around the Valley of the Sun to follow. Rosters for all six teams were announced Friday and are loaded with some of the best talent the Minor Leagues has to offer.
MLB
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
MLB
For Royals, everything goes Gray against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals batters on Wednesday night fared better than Tuesday in that they weren’t held hitless into the ninth inning by Twins pitchers, but not much else went right in a 4-0 loss at Target Field. Kansas City was shut out for the 16th time this season and...
MLB
Verlander K's 9 over 5 no-hit frames in return: 'My stuff was pretty good'
HOUSTON -- After missing 18 days due to a right calf injury, Astros ace Justin Verlander didn't miss a step in his return to the bump and quest to capture his third Cy Young Award, as he tossed five no-hit innings in a 5-0 victory over the A's on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
Comments / 0