New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
Ranked: Top 25 Beers in New Hampshire According to Beer Advocate
My favorite three words. This is certainly a passion of mine and many others. People love local beer. Each area of the United States brews beers slightly differently. For example, New England IPA's are different from a West Coast IPA. West Coast Indian Pale Ales have been around for a...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire
With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
WMUR.com
Ballot counting machines from New Hampshire primary election audited in Laconia, Hopkinton
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
nhmagazine.com
New Hampshire’s Stephen King Connection
If there is a trope about Stephen King novels, it would be this: A white, male novelist (or teacher) uncovers an otherworldly threat. The outside world is unable to help, so he surreptitiously fights it on his own. He’s joined by a slow-to-believe friend or two, perhaps with a potential romantic partner. There is a confederate in their midst, someone who will complicate their mission. And all of this happens in Maine. Always in Maine.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WMUR.com
'Veto day' at New Hampshire State House ends with all of governor's vetoes sustained
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers gathered in Concord Thursday afternoon to address legislation vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. None of those vetoes were overturned, although the House did vote overwhelmingly in favor of saving legislation that would have raised the bar for siting landfills near bodies of water, which was being closely watched in the North Country.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
WMTW
Full New Hampshire 2022 primary election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire primary races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Primary Day. For the major races listed above, Democrats Chris...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
mainepublic.org
USDA grants $30 million for increased carbon storage in New England forests
The U.S Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday funding for what's being called a potentially transformational pilot program to help forest landowners in Maine and the rest of New England mitigate climate change. The goal of the program is to remove more carbon from the atmosphere by growing more and better quality wood, verifying the results and building markets for climate-friendly wood products.
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
