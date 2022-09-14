Sarcopenia is a common comorbidity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) involving muscle mass and quality impairment; However, according to Thales Hein and colleagues, the effect of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) on sarcopenia is unclear. They conducted a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials and concluded that there was no evidence of a meaningful effect of DMARD therapy on skeletal muscle tissue in patients with RA.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO