CardioNerds at SCAI Shock 2022: The VANQUISH Shock Registry
This interview was conducted as part of a collaboration between CardioNerds and SCAI SHOCK 2022, led by Dr. Julie Power, Dr. Dan Ambinder, and Dr. Amit Goyal with mentorship from Dr. Alex Truesdell. Dr. Norhan Mohammed:. Hello, everyone. My name is Norhan Mohammed, cardiology fellow, PGY-5 at New York Presbyterian...
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Associated with Risk for Testicular Seminoma
A new study has found an association between neurodevelopmental disorders and testicular seminoma. Anna Jansson, Uppsala University, reported the association at the ESMO Congress 2022. According to Jansson, the cause of testicular cancer is unknown, but there are some known risk factors such as cryptorchidism, hypospadia, and spermatogenic disorders, as...
Investigating the Effects of DMARDs on Sarcopenia
Sarcopenia is a common comorbidity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) involving muscle mass and quality impairment; However, according to Thales Hein and colleagues, the effect of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) on sarcopenia is unclear. They conducted a meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials and concluded that there was no evidence of a meaningful effect of DMARD therapy on skeletal muscle tissue in patients with RA.
