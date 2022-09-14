Daniel Quiroz, 31, Convicted of Attempted Murder in Shootout with Harbor Police Officer

A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was convicted this week of attempted murder and other charges.

Daniel Quiroz, 31, was found guilty by a San Diego jury on Tuesday of attempting to kill San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn on March 1, 2021 near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive. No one was injured in the shooting, though a bystander was struck by a stray bullet.

Police said the bystander was unharmed because the slug was deflected by an eyeglasses case he was carrying in his back pocket.

Along with the attempted murder count, which included an allegation that the victim was a peace officer, Quiroz was convicted of three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He’s set to be sentenced next month.

Police said Horn saw Quiroz commit a traffic violation near First Avenue and Harbor Drive at about 7 p.m. and followed the suspect’s vehicle, pulling it over near the intersection where the shootout unfolded.

Suspecting that Quiroz might be intoxicated, Horn asked him to step out of his car for a sobriety test, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Quiroz did so, but then pulled a gun, prompting Horn to open fire, Brown said. During the subsequent shootout, the officer retreated and took cover behind his cruiser. A short time later, Quiroz came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

City News Service contributed to this article.