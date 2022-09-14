Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
Manhattan’s newest concert venue — just the beginning?
It’s a crisp Saturday in autumn. The football game just concluded, and the Kansas State Wildcats are excited to take on the night. The options include an Aggieville outing, bars downtown and perhaps a house party. K-State student Kaitlyn Woicke, senior in marketing, said the variety seems to be lacking.
Highland Park holds homecoming parade
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School celebrated their homecoming with a parade Friday afternoon. The Highland Park Scots play Sumner Academy at Hummer Sports Park, Friday at 7 p.m.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
lawrencekstimes.com
A giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there’s a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Frank Gieringer rides a...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
WIBW
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - While a manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. has been called off, residents have been asked to continue to keep their doors locked. Late Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it called off a manhunt in the McFarland/Paxico area after the suspect was not found.
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
WIBW
‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
WIBW
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
WIBW
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
lawrencekstimes.com
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2...
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
