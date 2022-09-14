ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holton, KS

Kansas State Collegian

Manhattan’s newest concert venue — just the beginning?

It’s a crisp Saturday in autumn. The football game just concluded, and the Kansas State Wildcats are excited to take on the night. The options include an Aggieville outing, bars downtown and perhaps a house party. K-State student Kaitlyn Woicke, senior in marketing, said the variety seems to be lacking.
WIBW

Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

A giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Johnson and Douglas counties approved regulations allowing the construction of what would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Kansas. But while residents say they support green energy, there’s a vocal contingent pushing back against building 2,000 acres of panels so close to their communities. Frank Gieringer rides a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday

After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
EMPORIA, KS
LJWORLD

Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
BUNKER HILL, KS
KSN News

9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS

