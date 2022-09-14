ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community

John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
The Verge

Duolingo has math now (and it’s kind of hard)

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Duolingo, the language learning app famous for the owl that haunts my dreams every night, now has a companion app to teach you (and children — but mostly you, reader) mathematics. To get the most pressing question out of the way: yes, the...
thebossmagazine.com

Five Ways to Advocate for Working Parents On Your Team

Millions of employees are parents too. Trying to balance work and parenting is one of the toughest challenges to take on. But working parents are and will continue to be an integral part of your team, making advocating for better working conditions for them critical. Managers and team leaders are...
