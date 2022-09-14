Read full article on original website
msumdragons.com
Dragon Football Team Falls to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to No. 12 Augustana, 31-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-2 while Augustana improved to 3-0. "Give credit to Augustana, they are a very good football team and they beat us...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Volleyball Swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team was swept by No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday night in Duluth. MSUM fell to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in the NSIC with the loss while UMD improved to 11-0 overall...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Women's Soccer Battles Tough in 4-3 Loss to Augustana
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team battled tough against Augustana on Friday before falling to the Vikings, 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the NSIC with the loss while Augustana improved to 2-3-1...
msumdragons.com
Dragon Women's Golf to Compete at Tipinsah Mounds Invite
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team will travel to Elbow Lake, Minn., to compete in the Tipsinah Mounds Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The three-team event, which also includes Minnesota Crookston, is hosted by Southwest Minnesota State at the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Club near Elbow Lake.
