MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team battled tough against Augustana on Friday before falling to the Vikings, 4-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the NSIC with the loss while Augustana improved to 2-3-1...

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO