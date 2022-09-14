Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night
Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Patrick Mahomes brutally roasts PFF for broken grading system
Consider Patrick Mahomes to be the latest noted detractor of PFF’s broken grading system. While his Kansas City Chiefs beat the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at home in primetime to start Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season off with a bang, Patrick Mahomes has a bone to pick with Pro Football Focus.
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors
Listen as former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now part of the media, got extremely annoyed at a light-hearted question in an interview. The post Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Comments / 0