Read full article on original website
Related
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
insideedition.com
Ford Recalling Nearly 200K SUVs Following Reports of Fan Motor Fires
The Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs following reports of fan motor fires, according to CBS News. The models are Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017, CBS News reported. In total, 198,000 SUVs from inside the United States are being recalled to replace the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Production Cost Per Vehicle Is $36K, Down From $84K In 2017
Tesla's head of investor relations, Martin Viecha, has shared some interesting insight into the company at an invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco on September 12. Viecha took investors through Tesla's next five years, explaining what to expect when it comes to battery supply and technology, as well...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
US News and World Report
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
electrek.co
GM is investing half a billion to upgrade Indiana factory to support EV production
As part of GM’s plans to provide ‘EVs for everyone,’ the automaker says it will be upgrading its Marion, Indiana, assembly plant. General Motors will invest $491 million to prepare the facility for the automaker’s transition to electric with new stamping capabilities. GM’s Marion Metal Center...
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push
Ford (F) is serious about its transition into an electric vehicle company and now it is making sure its dealership network is on the same page. Gone are the days where General Motors (GM) is its main competitor, as Ford CEO Jim Farley now considers Tesla (TSLA) its top rival.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Rivian changed the game with the electric R1T pickup truck. Here's what the automaker taught us about electric off-road vehicles. The post What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
CSX names former Ford exec Joe Hinrichs as new CEO
Railroad company CSX named Joe Hinrichs, former president of Ford Motor, as the company's new CEO. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
3 SUVs That Cost More Used Than New
Sometimes used SUV models can cost more than new model years. Here are three SUVs that cost more as used models. The post 3 SUVs That Cost More Used Than New appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Jeep Reveals New Vehicles at the NAIAS in Detroit
Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep revealed four upcoming vehicles and showcased its global electrification plan to "future-proof" the Jeep brand. Jeep is the brand for 4x4s, but as it moves toward a zero-emission future, 4xe, which combines Jeep’s 4x4 capability with the potential of...
Comments / 0