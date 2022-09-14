ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Luis Perales identified by Baseball America as under-the-radar pitching prospect with great fastball

Luis Perales was recently identified by Baseball America as an under-the-radar pitching prospect with a great fastball. Perales, 19, was one of three Red Sox prospects to make the publication’s Florida Complex League Top 10 Prospects list earlier this month. The young right-hander placed eighth after posting a 1.08 ERA and 2.31 FIP with 34 strikeouts to nine walks over nine appearances (seven starts) spanning 25 innings of work.
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
numberfire.com

Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
