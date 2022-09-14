Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols inches closer to 700 HR, smashing No. 698 against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from baseball immortality. Pujols has thrilled fans as he pursues 700 career home runs, and on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols added another magical chapter to the journey. In the sixth inning, with the Cardinals...
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Chase Meidroth gets pro career off to strong start with Low-A Salem
Chase Meidroth, who the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of this summer’s draft out of the University of San Diego, ended his first professional season on a strong note with Low-A Salem. After being scouted by J.J. Altobelli and signing with Boston for $272,500, Meidroth appeared in...
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
Stephen Ridings to Begin Rehab Assignment; Can He Return to Yankees Before End of Season?
New York's hard-throwing reliever will make his first in-game appearance since last summer in Double-A Somerset
J.T. Realmuto’s two homers power Phillies past Marlins
J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the host
Rays conclude five-game series by blasting Jays 11-0
Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Luis Perales identified by Baseball America as under-the-radar pitching prospect with great fastball
Luis Perales was recently identified by Baseball America as an under-the-radar pitching prospect with a great fastball. Perales, 19, was one of three Red Sox prospects to make the publication’s Florida Complex League Top 10 Prospects list earlier this month. The young right-hander placed eighth after posting a 1.08 ERA and 2.31 FIP with 34 strikeouts to nine walks over nine appearances (seven starts) spanning 25 innings of work.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
21-year-old prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has impressed Red Sox with power, defense
"He’s having a great, great season." The Red Sox may be sputtering toward a last-place finish in the American League East, but they do have some promising young prospects who could shape the future of the organization. One of those players is Ceddanne Rafaela, a 21-year-old Curacao native currently...
Boston Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Labels His Team ‘Overrated’ as the NBA Season Approaches
Don't try to convince Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck his team is the favorite to win the NBA championship this year. The post Boston Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Labels His Team ‘Overrated’ as the NBA Season Approaches appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
