Craig Daily Press
CNCC rodeo to host Spartan Showdown in Craig this year
The Colorado Northwest Community College rodeo team is back in action for college rodeo season, and the cowboys and cowgirls competed in their first rodeo of the season on Sept. 9-10 in Cedar City, Utah. “College rodeo isn’t high school rodeo, and everyone needed the first rodeo to just get...
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community; join us for OctoberFest on Oct. 1
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and...
Find seasonal spirit in downtown Craig at weekend’s Fall Fest
It’s still a little ways off on the calendar, but Downtown Business Association wants to ensure Craig residents have an awesome autumn. DBA’s sixth annual Fall Fest celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Craig, with a variety of entertainment for all ages.
HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall
HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food. Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.
Moffat County golfers tee up at home, aim for multiple state qualifiers
The Moffat County boys golf team took to the links they’re most familiar with on Monday, Sept. 12, with big expectations. The golf season is in its final weeks, and the Bulldogs are already preparing for the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch.
PHOTOS: Moffat County volleyball on 6-game hot streak heading into league play
Within the course of one week, Moffat County volleyball went from being winless to having one of the best records in the 3A Western Slope League. MCHS holds a 6-2 standing as the Bulldogs prepare for their first conference game this weekend, following one victory after another. Following a 3-2...
