Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby
Manchester City will be in the market for a winger in the coming months, and are currently monitoring Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.
ESPN
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for last friendlies before World Cup
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped...
MLS・
SB Nation
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Matheus Nunes Despite Letting Wolves Sign Him In Summer
Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants to move for Wolves new signing Matheus Nunes next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Injury Updates On Aymeric Laporte And Kyle Walker For Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has given injury updates on two Manchester City players ahead of tomorrow's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Benzema doubtful, Griezmann reduced to sub for Madrid derby
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barring a quick recovery for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema or a change of strategy by Atlético Madrid, Sunday’s Spanish capital derby will be played mostly without the rivals’ leading stars. Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being...
ESPN
Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season as Orlando City SC dominated visiting Toronto FC 4-0 on Saturday in a key late-season Eastern Conference match. Orlando City (13-12-6, 45 points) snapped a two-game losing streak...
Taylor calls for patience after summer of change at Manchester City Women
With many big names departing, the manager believes their younger replacements will need time to bed in
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
