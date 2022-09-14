It’s been a little over a month since Flash star Ezra Miller apologized and announced they were undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In the time since, more stories have started emerging about the actor’s outstanding legal issues and alleged concerning behavior. The latest involves Miller’s relationships with several people who reportedly have lived or continue to live with them on a compound in Vermont known as “The Mountain.” The property reportedly contains an altar with bullets and Flash figurines and those who visit have reportedly been subjected to “grandiose speechifying” in which they allegedly refers to themselves as Jesus or The Devil and makes connections between The Flash and the Messiah.

RELIGION ・ 31 MINUTES AGO