Gloucester County, NJ

Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
beckerspayer.com

Montana awards health benefits contract to BCBS for 28K state employees

BlueCross BlueShield of Montana has been awarded a three-year contract to administer the state's employees health plan for 28,000 people. The procurement process began in March and six vendors submitted bids. The state said it expects to save $28 million through BCBS over the next three years, according to a Sept. 15 news release.
MONTANA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Judge rules in favor of UnitedHealth in facility fees lawsuit

UnitedHealth Group defeated a class-action lawsuit from more than 200 physicians who said they were not paid facility fees for office-based surgeries, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 15. The physicians alleged that UnitedHealth violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and breached terms of health plans by failing to pay facility...
LAW
Gloucester County, NJ
Business
insidernj.com

The Problems Ahead for State Workers Contributing More to Health Insurance

TRENTON – On Tuesday, hundreds, if not thousands, of public workers crowded around the Statehouse to chant, to wave signs and to condemn plans to raise their 2023 health insurance contributions in some cases by more than 20 percent. On Wednesday, state officials approved the increases with no public...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Court upholds Kentucky Medicaid contracts

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it is reviewing its options after a panel of Kentucky appellate court judges upheld the state's 2020 managed care contract awards, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Sept. 15. Anthem had sued after it was not among the five companies chosen for contracts with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Here’s When NJ Residents Can Start To Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness

It's been a hot topic for more than a few weeks now, the recent announcement of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. If you're anything like me and have already paid way more than you originally owed on your student loans, you may have felt the exact same feeling of relief that I did when the announcement was made. It's not hard to understand where people are coming from when they say they oppose the idea, but hey, that's life.
INDIANA STATE
shorelocalnews.com

5 local businesses are calling it quits

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia

- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

