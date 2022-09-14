Read full article on original website
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
beckerspayer.com
Montana awards health benefits contract to BCBS for 28K state employees
BlueCross BlueShield of Montana has been awarded a three-year contract to administer the state's employees health plan for 28,000 people. The procurement process began in March and six vendors submitted bids. The state said it expects to save $28 million through BCBS over the next three years, according to a Sept. 15 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Judge rules in favor of UnitedHealth in facility fees lawsuit
UnitedHealth Group defeated a class-action lawsuit from more than 200 physicians who said they were not paid facility fees for office-based surgeries, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 15. The physicians alleged that UnitedHealth violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and breached terms of health plans by failing to pay facility...
LAW・
The online portal for the N.J. ANCHOR property tax program is open and more are eligible. Here’s how to apply.
The online portal to apply for the state’s newest property tax savings program is open. The program, called ANCHOR — short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — replaces the Homestead Rebate. There are no age restrictions. It includes homeowners and tenants, and...
insidernj.com
The Problems Ahead for State Workers Contributing More to Health Insurance
TRENTON – On Tuesday, hundreds, if not thousands, of public workers crowded around the Statehouse to chant, to wave signs and to condemn plans to raise their 2023 health insurance contributions in some cases by more than 20 percent. On Wednesday, state officials approved the increases with no public...
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
beckerspayer.com
Court upholds Kentucky Medicaid contracts
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it is reviewing its options after a panel of Kentucky appellate court judges upheld the state's 2020 managed care contract awards, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Sept. 15. Anthem had sued after it was not among the five companies chosen for contracts with...
Here’s When NJ Residents Can Start To Apply For Student Loan Forgiveness
It's been a hot topic for more than a few weeks now, the recent announcement of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. If you're anything like me and have already paid way more than you originally owed on your student loans, you may have felt the exact same feeling of relief that I did when the announcement was made. It's not hard to understand where people are coming from when they say they oppose the idea, but hey, that's life.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
shorelocalnews.com
5 local businesses are calling it quits
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
NJ state workers will pay higher health costs. Here’s how much
TRENTON – Health-care premiums for people in the state’s insurance plan will jump by more than 20% in 2023 for local public workers and the municipalities and counties that employ them, though concessions and a last-minute deal have spared state workers similarly high increases. The rate hikes approved...
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
PhillyBite
Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia
- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
wrnjradio.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
billypenn.com
Philadelphia needs 8,500 poll workers for the November election. It’s pretty easy to become one — and you also get paid.
Have a free day on Nov. 8? Want to play a non-partisan role in the democratic process and earn a couple hundred bucks along the way?. If your answer to all (or any) of those questions is yes, you might consider becoming a poll worker, one of the thousands of people who help make voting possible on Election Day.
