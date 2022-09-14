Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Centene subsidiary awarded foster care contract
Centene's Texas-based subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan has been awarded a six-year contract to continue providing healthcare coverage for foster care youths through the State of Texas Access Reform Health Medicaid program. Superior has been the sole provider of the coverage since the program launched in 2008, according to a Sept. 15...
beckerspayer.com
Montana awards health benefits contract to BCBS for 28K state employees
BlueCross BlueShield of Montana has been awarded a three-year contract to administer the state's employees health plan for 28,000 people. The procurement process began in March and six vendors submitted bids. The state said it expects to save $28 million through BCBS over the next three years, according to a Sept. 15 news release.
beckerspayer.com
Judge rules in favor of UnitedHealth in facility fees lawsuit
UnitedHealth Group defeated a class-action lawsuit from more than 200 physicians who said they were not paid facility fees for office-based surgeries, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 15. The physicians alleged that UnitedHealth violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and breached terms of health plans by failing to pay facility...
LAW・
beckerspayer.com
Court upholds Kentucky Medicaid contracts
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it is reviewing its options after a panel of Kentucky appellate court judges upheld the state's 2020 managed care contract awards, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Sept. 15. Anthem had sued after it was not among the five companies chosen for contracts with...
