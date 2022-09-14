Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
Michael Louis Hawkins (1952 - 2022)
Michael Louis Hawkins, age 69, of Sidney, NE passed away in Kimball on Friday, September 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post #610, DAV Chapter #40, and the American Legion Post #17. You may view Michael’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
panhandlepost.com
Yvonne Fitts (1926 - 2022)
Yvonne Fitts went home to be with her Lord Jesus on September 11, 2022, at The Heritage Estates in Gering Nebraska. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. A private...
panhandlepost.com
Dawn Marie Loos (1954 - 2022)
Dawn Marie Loos, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Dawn was born July 17, 1954, in Scottsbluff to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Ryan) Loos. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School. An auto accident early in life limited her ability to work, but Dawn assisted with the family business, Loos Electric Supply, off and on for several years answering phones and filing. Her smiling face greeted the customers and those who called in alike. Dawn contracted West Nile Virus in 2002, leaving her paralyzed virtually from the chest down. She was placed in a long-term skilled nursing facility and remained there until her death.
panhandlepost.com
Melvyn Glenn Price (1942 - 2022)
Melvyn Glenn Price was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance Neb on March 31, 1942 to Glenn Price and Pauline Ada (Estes) Price. He was a lifetime resident of Hemingford, NE and passed away Sept 14, 2022 following complications from heart surgery. He attended and graduated from Hemingford High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
panhandlepost.com
OPEN MIC THURSDAY SEPT. 15, 2022
FS...3 BANQUET TABLES...8'...$7 EACH.....SMALL CHEST, KENMORE FREEZER...$50.....BABY CRIB WITH GOOD MATTRESS....$40.....PACK AND PLAY...$30......308-279-0906 IN BRIDGEPORT. LF...SMALL, YOUNG, FEMALE DOG FOR A FAMILY PET...WOULD PREFER A SMALL BREED LIKE A CHIHUAHUA, POM, YORKIE...ETC.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH A DECK...HAVE ALL MATERIALS.......308-763-1954. FS...1988 DODGE DIPLOMAT...NO REVERSE...$300.....FS...1993 BUICK CENTURY...NEEDS WINDSHIELD AND STRUTS....RUNS GOOD...$400...OR BOTH FOR...
Comments / 0