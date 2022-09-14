Dawn Marie Loos, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Dawn was born July 17, 1954, in Scottsbluff to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Ryan) Loos. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School. An auto accident early in life limited her ability to work, but Dawn assisted with the family business, Loos Electric Supply, off and on for several years answering phones and filing. Her smiling face greeted the customers and those who called in alike. Dawn contracted West Nile Virus in 2002, leaving her paralyzed virtually from the chest down. She was placed in a long-term skilled nursing facility and remained there until her death.

