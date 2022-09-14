Read full article on original website
panhandlepost.com
Marvin 'Tuck' Buckley (1933 - 2022)
Funeral Services for Marvin “Tuck” Buckley, 88 of Harrison, Nebraska will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at United Methodist Church in Harrison, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Harrison City Cemetery in Harrison, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM...
panhandlepost.com
Dawn Marie Loos (1954 - 2022)
Dawn Marie Loos, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Dawn was born July 17, 1954, in Scottsbluff to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Ryan) Loos. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School. An auto accident early in life limited her ability to work, but Dawn assisted with the family business, Loos Electric Supply, off and on for several years answering phones and filing. Her smiling face greeted the customers and those who called in alike. Dawn contracted West Nile Virus in 2002, leaving her paralyzed virtually from the chest down. She was placed in a long-term skilled nursing facility and remained there until her death.
panhandlepost.com
Melvyn Glenn Price (1942 - 2022)
Melvyn Glenn Price was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance Neb on March 31, 1942 to Glenn Price and Pauline Ada (Estes) Price. He was a lifetime resident of Hemingford, NE and passed away Sept 14, 2022 following complications from heart surgery. He attended and graduated from Hemingford High...
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
panhandlepost.com
Michael Louis Hawkins (1952 - 2022)
Michael Louis Hawkins, age 69, of Sidney, NE passed away in Kimball on Friday, September 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post #610, DAV Chapter #40, and the American Legion Post #17. You may view Michael’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
klkntv.com
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
panhandlepost.com
Toni Lichius (1945 - 2022)
Toni Lichius, 77, of Bayard, passed away peacefully after a 3-month battle with cancer on September 12, 2022, at the Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, Sept 16, 2022, at the Community Bible Church with Pastor Brad Kilthau officiating. Interment will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Toni’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
tsln.com
Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice
The sale barn in Gering, Neb., is open for business and under new owners and management. Sugar Valley Stockyards held its first sale in April with its official grand opening on August 29. Del Ray Kraupie and his wife Stacy; Del’s brother Jake and his wife Chelsey, the men’s sister...
panhandlepost.com
George Green (1922 - 2022)
George Green was a beloved member of his church, his family, and his entire community. George passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the age of 99. He was born on December 13, 1922 to loving parents Katherine and Conrad Green and was one of seven siblings. George grew up in the Scottsbluff Valley where he attended Victory Hill School, graduated from Scottsbluff High School in the class of 1940, and went on to attend Scottsbluff Junior College.
Air assets, 30 fire departments battle Panhandle fire
Banner County, Neb. — Erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground, are some of the obstacles facing firefighters in the 3,700-acre Smokey Fire in Western Nebraska. Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County volunteer fire department, said he is concerned for potential...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested man after fatal crash in Box Butte County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska troopers arrested a man from India after a crash turned fatal in Box Butte County. Jayesh Desai, 55, of Mumbai, India was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and was lodged in Box Butte County Jail. Troopers went to the intersection of Highway 385 and Link...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney man behind bars for terroristic threats
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man is facing felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at an individual during an argument of child custody. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office says that a woman came in to report an issue related to custody of her child. She said she attempted to pick up the child from the child's father, but the father informed her that the child was now with a family member in Colorado.
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
News Channel Nebraska
Maverik cashier says man threatened to kill her for not selling him alcohol
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Scottsbluff man has a warrant our for his arrest after failing to appear to multiple hearings. On July 26, Scottsbluff Police Department said they were dispatched to Maverik Gas Station in regard to an intoxicated man walking across the parking lot while yelling. The Communication...
