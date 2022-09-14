Read full article on original website
Marvin 'Tuck' Buckley (1933 - 2022)
Funeral Services for Marvin “Tuck” Buckley, 88 of Harrison, Nebraska will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at United Methodist Church in Harrison, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Harrison City Cemetery in Harrison, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM...
Yvonne Fitts (1926 - 2022)
Yvonne Fitts went home to be with her Lord Jesus on September 11, 2022, at The Heritage Estates in Gering Nebraska. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. A private...
Dawn Marie Loos (1954 - 2022)
Dawn Marie Loos, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Dawn was born July 17, 1954, in Scottsbluff to Donald E. and Patricia A. (Ryan) Loos. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School. An auto accident early in life limited her ability to work, but Dawn assisted with the family business, Loos Electric Supply, off and on for several years answering phones and filing. Her smiling face greeted the customers and those who called in alike. Dawn contracted West Nile Virus in 2002, leaving her paralyzed virtually from the chest down. She was placed in a long-term skilled nursing facility and remained there until her death.
