ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Former KATC Meteorologist Ed Roy—Tropical Storm Fiona "Bears Watching"

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srmgh_0hvwV6VN00
Rob Perillo, Twitter

As South Louisiana hits the peak of hurricane season, there is a concerning disturbance across the central tropical Atlantic.

Ed Roy, former meteorologist for KATC TV in Lafayette and still very respected in the city as a storm tracker, says 96L (Now Tropical Storm Fiona) could be trouble and bears watching.

On the subject of weather….It might be a good idea to start watching what is going on in the tropics. An area in the Atlantic identified as 96L is showing signs of organization and depending on how strong the high-pressure ridge to the north of it is… I think it bears watching. Former KATC Meteorologist Ed Roy

Tropical Storm Fiona is approaching the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico and is located approximately 800 miles east of the northeastern Caribbean Islands and showing signs of organization.

Former KATC Meteorologist Ed Roy thinks we should keep an eye on 96L (Now Tropical Storm Fiona)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25A2lh_0hvwV6VN00
Ed Roy, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgFlm_0hvwV6VN00
Ed Roy, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db2Y2_0hvwV6VN00
Ed Roy, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEayr_0hvwV6VN00
Ed Roy, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqrzL_0hvwV6VN00
Ed Roy, Facebook

The National Hurricane Center puts Tropical Storm Fiona over the northeastern Caribbean Islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, late Friday or Friday evening.

Latest Information from KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Coast Guard arrests boater near Venice, Louisiana

Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great day Thursday, isolated storms this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well. With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area. Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s. Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end. By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby. With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Katc#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Atlantic Hurricane#Meteorologist#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Katc Tv#The U S Virgin Islands#Cdt
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Motorcycle Crash on LA 308 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 15, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle severe injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 at the intersection with East 19th Street. Chad Lee, 36, of Cut Off, Louisiana died as a result of the accident.
CUT OFF, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy