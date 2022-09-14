Read full article on original website
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Tour an East Hampton Home That’s Perfectly Imperfect
Wanderlust is not a term typically used to describe a decorating style, but it’s perhaps the only one that encompasses designer Alisa Bloom’s ethos wholeheartedly. But for this particular East Hampton, New York, project, her worldly vision proved trickier than usual to execute. For any given residential commission,...
Collection
Yigal Azrouël goes surfing every morning in the Rockaways before driving back to the city at the start of the workday. “I tend to leave early at 5:00 a.m., and then I come to work around 8:00,” he said.” It’s at the beach where Azrouël finds the most inspiration for his collections. This season he was inspired by the way the sun rose as the waves crashed against the sand. The crackling of the sand inspired the leathers he used for his sporty jackets and joggers.
veranda.com
Step Inside a Nature Lover’s Paradise Designed by Landscape Architect Edmund Hollander
“I try to create a home for everyone—particularly for the non-paying residents like animals. They bring such a richness, making everything seem more alive,” notes landscape architect Edmund Hollander of Hollander Design. “This waterfront landscape in the Hamptons combines natural ecology, architectural ecology, and human ecology into one cohesive property.” Surrounding a Southampton home designed by architect Jon F. Edelbaum, the sprawling three-acre garden was created to feel limitless. “Viewscapes are as important as the landscape. You own what you see,” says Hollander, who collaborated with Melissa Reavis, residential studio director of Hollander Design.
TODAY.com
Read With Jenna author Tara Conklin previews her next novel, 'Community Board'
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Tara Conklin will go down in Read With Jenna history as the author of the book club's first-ever pick. Jenna described her last novel "The Last Romantics" as a book she was "dying to read" when she first heard about it — and you're now among the first to hear about "Community Board," her next book coming out in March 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mediaeval Baebes to release new album of Yuletide carols and Winter hymns
Mediæval Bæbes will release new seasonal album MydWynter in November
architecturaldigest.com
Eames Classics Receive Vibrant Updates From Rolf and Mette Hay
When the Danish husband-and-wife design duo Rolf and Mette Hay first moved in together a little more than two decades ago, one of the first things they bought was an Eames lounge chair. “We had a few lamps, a bed, but in that [Copenhagen] apartment this chair was the centerpiece,” Mette recalls. “And it still is. It’s a piece you never get rid of.”
Fiction: Day Twelve. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
msn.com
The most lucrative music tours of all time
Slide 1 of 21: The world of music has changed significantly since the dawn of the Internet. If artists want to be heard and make a good living, they have no choice but to head out on tour.While most tours are high profile, competition is still fierce.Here are the 20 top-grossing tours of all time. May the best tour win!
Comments / 0