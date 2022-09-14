Yigal Azrouël goes surfing every morning in the Rockaways before driving back to the city at the start of the workday. “I tend to leave early at 5:00 a.m., and then I come to work around 8:00,” he said.” It’s at the beach where Azrouël finds the most inspiration for his collections. This season he was inspired by the way the sun rose as the waves crashed against the sand. The crackling of the sand inspired the leathers he used for his sporty jackets and joggers.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO