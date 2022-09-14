David Bowie was a self-appointed messiah of the pop pantheon, and possibly the last rock’n’roll god. His ascent was titanic, seemingly ordained by supernatural forces. In reality, Bowie’s rise was carefully designed, each stitch of clothing and swipe of eyeshadow calculated by a mere mortal: David Jones, born in Brixton in the wake of World War II. Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen’s new film about Bowie is torn between the man and the myth. The filmmaker was granted unprecedented access to Bowie’s personal archives, combing through roughly five million assets— including video footage, photography, and visual art that Bowie created over the years—and piecing them into a fragmented narrative. The multi-year process yielded a film that is not quite a documentary, and less of an immersive “cinematic odyssey” than the marketing suggests. Morgen wants his Bowie both ways: an immaculate icon and a humble civilian. But he leaves us with an incomplete rendering of the artist, and fails to impart any new information.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO