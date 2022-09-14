Read full article on original website
Singer Q Lazzarus Dies At 61
Q Lazzarus, the singer known for the 1988 cult-favorite single “Goodbye Horses” featured in the horror film The Silence of the Lambs, has died. She was 61. Filmmaker and close friend to Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis, confirmed the news of her passing with Rolling Stone. “Over the past three...
Punk Rocker Iggy Pop and Composer Catherine Graindorge Join Forces for Collaborative EP
Shirtless rock icon Iggy Pop and Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge released a thrilling EP on Sept. 9. The Dictator was born from a mutual appreciation … and a radio show. “He played two tracks of mine on his BBC 6 Music show last November,” Graindorge recalled in...
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad
We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet on Helping Bad Bunny Find Love in ‘Ojitos Lindos,’ and Her ‘Feminist’ Solo Album
As Bad Bunny rampages across North America on his “World’s Hottest Tour” and his “Un Verano Sin Ti” tops Billboard’s albums chart for a whopping 10 weeks, one of the set’s more unexpected collaborations, “Ojitos Lindos,” feat. Bomba Estéreo, has proven to be a leader of its own. “Ojitos” was one of seven tracks from the album to reach Spotify’s most-streamed “Global Songs of the Summer” playlist — and of the 20 songs on the list, half of them were Spanish-language hits. It’s the type of staggering statistic that has catalyzed the Latin music landscape in 2022, but for the Colombian duo...
The Painter
From landing a Top 10 hit with an early dance classic to producing Madonna, London’s William Orbit was a low-key presence at some of electronic music’s most important crossover moments. “Fascinating Rhythm,” a 1990 single from his group Bass-o-matic, was a magically haunting bit of slow-motion house, while his Strange Cargo albums were landmark releases, mixing fourth-world electronics with dub basslines, ambient house trills, and new-age atmosphere. Later he worked on Madonna’s Ray of Light and Music and Blur’s 13, stopping only to invent classical trance with his hugely influential cover of Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” before getting heavily into cocaine in the 2010s, doing what he describes as his “rock’n’roll excess thing,” and eventually being committed to a psychiatric hospital.
Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice
Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
How Khruangbin updated the music of Mali's maestro Ali Farka Touré
Whenever he was asked to state his profession, Malian musician Ali Farka Touré liked to respond that he was a farmer. Known as the country's greatest guitarist, he stepped away from music in 2000, retreating to his village in the semi-desert region of Niafunke to cultivate both his rice farm and his community. In 2004, he was elected mayor of Niafunke's 53 villages and invested the majority of his music royalties into an irrigation scheme.
Get to Know a Young Lou Reed with ‘Words & Music, May 1965’
Long before the experimental rock deity fronted the Velvet Underground and shook up the New York music scene, Lou Reed was a self-taught musician, shy and searching for his sound. A Long Island teen, Reed took refuge in rock and roll and formed a doo-wop group, The Jades, while in...
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
Songwriter U: Songwriting Tips with the Circle of Fifths
The Circle of Fifths is not complicated, even for beginner guitar players. In fact, the circle of fifths really doesn’t convey that much info. Like many images or tables, it is simply taking data and organizing it; in this case, it sums up music theory in a nice circle! But once you understand this simple circle, it will be easier as a songwriter to put your ideas and feelings into music.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Watch Kenny Wayne Shepherd play Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb on David Gilmour's Black Strat
The performance – a celebration of the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season – was the legendary guitar's most prominent public outing since its sale in 2019. Back in 2019, David Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster was sold at auction for an eye-watering $3,975,000, making it (at that time) the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.
The David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Doesn’t Say Anything New
David Bowie was a self-appointed messiah of the pop pantheon, and possibly the last rock’n’roll god. His ascent was titanic, seemingly ordained by supernatural forces. In reality, Bowie’s rise was carefully designed, each stitch of clothing and swipe of eyeshadow calculated by a mere mortal: David Jones, born in Brixton in the wake of World War II. Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen’s new film about Bowie is torn between the man and the myth. The filmmaker was granted unprecedented access to Bowie’s personal archives, combing through roughly five million assets— including video footage, photography, and visual art that Bowie created over the years—and piecing them into a fragmented narrative. The multi-year process yielded a film that is not quite a documentary, and less of an immersive “cinematic odyssey” than the marketing suggests. Morgen wants his Bowie both ways: an immaculate icon and a humble civilian. But he leaves us with an incomplete rendering of the artist, and fails to impart any new information.
