upstatespartans.com
Volleyball Back at the Hodge to "Fight Like A Spartan" Against Marshall in the Home Opener
USC Upstate (2-9; 0-0 Big South) vs. Marshall (4-5; 0-0 Sun Belt) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. Promotion: "Fight Like A Spartan" Match | Upstate volleyball seeks to raise awareness for the fight against ovarian cancer—September is Ovarian Cancer Month—by partnering with the South Carolina Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Fans are encouraged to wear teal to support the initiative.
upstatespartans.com
Men's Soccer Travels Down the Road for Away Match at Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Almost feels like home. The USC Upstate Spartans will be back in Spartanburg this weekend but will not be playing with home field advantage. They'll be making a trip down the road to play the Wofford Terriers Saturday night at 7. The MatchUP. Who: Wofford (2-4-0,...
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Hit the Road to Virginia to Play VMI in Final Non-Conference Match of the 2022 Season
USC Upstate (2-2-2, 0-0-0 Big South) vs. VMI (0-7-1, 0-0-0 SoCon) Patchin Field | Lexington, Va. Live Stats: South Carolina Upstate vs. VMI (statbroadcast.com) USC Upstate and VMI have only played four matches, dating from 2011-2014. Upstate leads the series with a spotless 4-0 record. The Spartans have scored seven goals compared to the Keydets' three. Their most recent match was in 2014 when the Spartans won 1-0 in Lexington, Va.
The Post and Courier
Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest
There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
thetigercu.com
Speak Up: The rising price of a football ticket
What do you think about the prices for student football tickets this season? Should Clemson do anything about it?. Speak Up! is our man on the street column, where we go around campus and ask students their thoughts on a hot topic each week. Do you have something to add to this week's conversation? Let us know!
WCNC
Sister of Clemson football star dies: 'You amazed me every single day'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ella Bresee, the younger sister of Clemson football standout Bryan Bresee, died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, her family announced Thursday. "My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bryan Bresee wrote on Instagram. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you ... You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today."
FOX Carolina
Peach season coming to an end in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A favorite season for many in South Carolina is quickly coming to an end. At Fishers Orchard, people are stocking up on fresh peaches before the season wraps up. “Try to get the last ones before they stop selling them, trying to get it in...
thetigercu.com
Akers: It's time for Clemson to solve the parking problem
It’s no secret that with every new year Clemson’s parking problem continues to be a trending topic amongst students and faculty. Yet, the University seems to be doing nothing to solve this issue. In fact, this will be the third time The Tiger has addressed the parking situation through, yet, another Outlook article. Even with our efforts to express the frustration of those who park on campus, still, nothing has changed. Actually, it may be getting even worse.
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
country1037fm.com
Pranormal Investigators Visiting South Carolina Museum
Okay, I know the spooky season is approaching but this just made things a little weird. It looks like some paranormal investigators will be in South Carolina visiting a museum. Paranormal investigators are essential “ghost hunters” in which they interact with the paranormal world to communicate with ghosts. Now, maybe it is just me but this does not sound like a job I could handle on a day to day.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson School District One students among top five in state on SC Ready testing
The South Carolina State Department of Education recently released the results of The South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC Ready) scores from last year. (SC Ready) are statewide assessments in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics given to students in grades 3 through 8 at the end of the school year.
