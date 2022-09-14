LPD Reports: Man in wheelchair arrested for aggravated battery/false imprisonment had loaded weapon just inside front door

Read full article on original website
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Dirt bikes and 4-wheeler stolen from local business; slew of arrests for DUI; drugs; battery, more
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 1, to Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest- A 46-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of H...
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Doorbell camera catches moment DeKalb apartments shot up, police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are searching for a shooter they say left at least two families in a DeKalb County apartment complex shook up when gunfire struck their homes. Neighbors told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson they are struggling to make sense of the shooting that left...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 2
DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station on Glenwood Road, leaving one of them critically injured.
Man indicted in 2021 death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
A man accused in the killing of a teenager found at a Gwinnett County park in 2021 was indicted Wednesday, court records...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman asleep in the middle of the roadway; two men assaulted in Athens; slew of domestic disputes and shoplifting charges
The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school. Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Driver falls asleep at wheel waiting for light to turn green; entering auto suspect arrested following a foot pursuit
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the final part. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suicide Attempt –...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Monroe Local News
Loganville man charged in the death of his mother
Murder is alleged to have taken place in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that detectives have charged a Loganville man, Christopher Pino, 39, with one count of felony murder in the death of his mother. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. He also had an active warrant out of Virginia for a theft charge.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality
The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
Teenager steals car, leads police on chase in Clayton County, officers say
MORROW, Ga. — A teenager who tried lying about his age is now in police custody. Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Brownlee stole in car in Morrow. License plate cameras in the area spotted the stolen car. An officer in the area later saw the stolen car on Jonesboro Road and tried stopping him.
1 killed in ‘targeted’ double shooting at Atlanta gas station, cops say
A man was killed and another person was injured Thursday morning in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station.
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
