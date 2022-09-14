ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

(AP) - RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month. The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd confirmed on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate.
POLITICS
WBTV

N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal

(AP) - North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation potentially expanding Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said it sent an offer on Friday to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic...
HEALTH SERVICES

