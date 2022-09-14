Read full article on original website
State to receive $100 million grant to make improvements to I-85 in Cleveland, Gaston counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that the state will receive $100 million in federal grant funding to make improvements along the I-85 corridor between Charlotte and the South Carolina state line in Cleveland and Gaston counties. The money will go to the N.C....
Pink Energy CEO sits down for interview amid customer complaints, answers questions about past failed business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, is facing hundreds of complaints and lawsuits from customers in North Carolina and across the country. A new WBTV Investigation shows this is not the first time the CEO of the North Carolina-based company has faced pressure because of his company’s tactics.
NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month
(AP) - RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month. The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd confirmed on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate.
N. Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
(AP) - North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation potentially expanding Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said it sent an offer on Friday to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic...
